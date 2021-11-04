Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sir Cameron Mackintosh attends celebration for theatre named in his honour

By Press Association
November 4, 2021, 9:01 pm Updated: November 4, 2021, 9:59 pm
Sir Cameron Mackintosh in front of The Mack sign in London’s newest theatre (Aaron Chown/PA)
West End impresario Sir Cameron Mackintosh has attended a special performance of Les Miserables to celebrate a new theatre being named in his honour.

Mountview Academy of Theatre Arts in Peckham, south London, has named its new venue The Mack in recognition of his “long-standing support” for the institution, it said in a statement.

Sir Cameron gifted £1 million towards the building of the new theatre.

He was joined at the launch by Mountview alumni Amanda Holden, best known as a judge on Britain’s Got Talent, and Olivier-nominated actor Cleve September.

The Mack
Sir Cameron Mackintosh on stage at The Mack (Aaron Chown/PA)

He also gave his permission for his musical version of Les Miserables to be performed for the first time by a drama school to celebrate its opening.

Sir Cameron said: “The opening tonight of the new theatre The Mack at the heart of Mountview’s exciting new home in vibrant Peckham will resound appropriately with the thrilling voices of this year’s young talented final year students singing ‘When Tomorrow Comes’ as they perform the first ever student production of the full version of Les Miserables.

“I look forward to many more generations of students also receiving a magnificent start and training for the theatre when their tomorrow comes at Mountview in the future.”

The Mack
Sir Cameron Mackintosh, Cleve September and Amanda Holden (Aaron Chown/PA)

Mountview chair Vikki Heywood added: “On behalf of Mountview I am thrilled to welcome Sir Cameron to open The Mack with a production of his iconic musical Les Miserables.

“This incredible theatre space will provide the next generation of talent with invaluable learning and performance opportunities for years to come and allows Mountview to continue offering the very highest level of dramatic training to our students.”

The Mack is a 200-seat theatre which “provides our students with professional standard facilities that mirror the exceptional quality of their work and prepare them for lifelong careers”, according to Mountview’s website.

The Mack
The impresario helped fund the venue (Aaron Chown/PA)

