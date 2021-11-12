Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment

Gemma Atkinson to make Hollyoaks return as Lisa Hunter

By Press Association
November 12, 2021, 7:03 pm
Gemma Atkinson is making a return to Hollyoaks as Lisa Hunter alongside her friend Zara Morgan, the soap has announced (Hollyoaks/PA)
Gemma Atkinson is making a return to Hollyoaks as Lisa Hunter alongside her friend Zara Morgan, the soap has announced (Hollyoaks/PA)

Gemma Atkinson is making a return to Hollyoaks as Lisa Hunter, the soap has announced.

The actress, 36, will make a guest appearance on the Channel 4 programme, show bosses said.

Atkinson,  who joined Hollyoaks in 2001 as part of the Hunter family, was part of significant storylines including bullying and self-harm.

Gemma Atkinson
Gemma Atkinson is returning to Hollyoaks (Ian West/PA)

She left in 2005 and has since had roles on Casualty and Emmerdale, as well as reaching the final of Strictly Come Dancing.

Atkinson said: “I’m thrilled to be popping back to Hollyoaks for a short time. It’s where my career began so of course I was going to say yes.

“The cast and crew are so wonderful and although we have stayed in touch personally, it’ll be great to work together again professionally.”

Since leaving Chester, Lisa has found love with her activist boyfriend in Thailand. The soap has teased an “ulterior motive” for her return.

Lisa will appear alongside her friend Zara Morgan.

Atkinson presents a drivetime slot across the Hits Radio Network.

She met professional dancer Gorka Marquez during her Strictly spell in 2017.

They announced their engagement earlier this year and have a two-year-old daughter, Mia.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal