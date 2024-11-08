Man to stand trial after Inverurie dad died following alleged assault

A man is to stand trial charged with the killing of a “doting” dad-of-four at a Stonehaven industrial estate.

Rodney Shaw, 51, allegedly attacked David McGuinness, 30, on September 26 2023.

The culpable homicide charge states Mr McGuinness sustained a cardiac arrest and passed away.

The incident is said to have occurred at GPH Builders Merchant in Spurryhillock Industrial Estate in Stonehaven.

Prosecutors claim Mr McGuinness was repeatedly punched on the head and body.

It is further alleged Shaw grabbed the Inverurie dad, pushed, pulled and threw him towards a vehicle resulting in him hitting his head.

The case called for a short hearing at the High Court in Glasgow today.

Trial set for next September

Members of the family of Mr McGuinness were present.

Following the incident, they released a statement through the police, describing the 30-year-old as a “doting father”.

They said: “David was a much-loved son, partner, brother, uncle and doting father to his four young children. He will be sorely missed every day by all who knew him.”

Shaw denies the accusation.

His KC Gordon Jackson told the court Shaw was excused attendance and that a trial could be set.

Prosecutor Erin Campbell went on to state: “A date for trial has been identified for September 1 2025.

“That is the first available date for Aberdeen High Court.”

Lady Drummond fixed the trial, which could last six days.

Shaw, of Montrose, remains on bail meantime.