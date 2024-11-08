Man to stand trial after Inverurie dad died following alleged assault

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man to stand trial after Inverurie dad died following alleged assault

Rodney Shaw, 51, is accused of repeatedly punching David McGuinness, who the charge states suffered a cardiac arrest and passed away.

By Grant McCabe
David McGuinness, from Inverurie, died after the incident in Stonehaven. Image: Police Scotland
A man is to stand trial charged with the killing of a “doting” dad-of-four at a Stonehaven industrial estate.

Rodney Shaw, 51, allegedly attacked David McGuinness, 30, on September 26 2023.

The culpable homicide charge states Mr McGuinness sustained a cardiac arrest and passed away.

The incident is said to have occurred at GPH Builders Merchant in Spurryhillock Industrial Estate in Stonehaven.

Police at the scene of the incident in Stonehaven.

Prosecutors claim Mr McGuinness was repeatedly punched on the head and body.

It is further alleged Shaw grabbed the Inverurie dad, pushed, pulled and threw him towards a vehicle resulting in him hitting his head.

The case called for a short hearing at the High Court in Glasgow today.

Trial set for next September

Members of the family of Mr McGuinness were present.

Following the incident, they released a statement through the police, describing the 30-year-old as a “doting father”.

They said: “David was a much-loved son, partner, brother, uncle and doting father to his four young children. He will be sorely missed every day by all who knew him.”

Shaw denies the accusation.

His KC Gordon Jackson told the court Shaw was excused attendance and that a trial could be set.

Prosecutor Erin Campbell went on to state: “A date for trial has been identified for September 1 2025.

“That is the first available date for Aberdeen High Court.”

Lady Drummond fixed the trial, which could last six days.

Shaw, of Montrose, remains on bail meantime.