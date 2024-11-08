Knife-wielding robber ran into arms of police after brave Aberdeen shopkeeper fought back

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Knife-wielding robber ran into arms of police after brave Aberdeen shopkeeper fought back

Balaclava-clad John Gallagher got more than he bargained for when he tried to rob the Premier Store on Urquhart Road.

By Dave Finlay
John Gallagher threatened to stab an Aberdeen shopkeeper. Image: Police Scotland
John Gallagher threatened to stab an Aberdeen shopkeeper. Image: Police Scotland

A knife-wielding robber fled into the arms of the police after a brave Aberdeen shopkeeper stood up to him – even as he threatened to stab her in a bid to get cash.

Balaclava-clad John Gallagher failed to get money in the raid on a shop in Aberdeen but snatched packets of cigarettes and was trying to flee when he was confronted by police officers.

The High Court in Edinburgh heard that when veteran offender Gallagher entered the premises at the Premier Store on Urquhart Road the owner told him to remove the headgear.

Advocate depute David Dickson said: “In response, the accused produced a knife from his bag and pointed it at her and demanded ‘take all the money from the till and put it in the bag’.”

The robbery took place at the Premier Store on Urquhart Road, Aberdeen. Image: Google Street View

The prosecutor said: “He leant over the counter and again pointed the knife at (the shopkeeper) and repeated his demand to open the till.”

He said Gallagher, 50, was using the knife, which had an 18cm cutting edge, to make stabbing motions at his victim.

Shopkeeper pulled balaclava from robber’s head

Mr Dickson said: “He also pushed her on the body and struggled with her as she declined to yield to his demands. He also brandished a pair of scissors at her.”

The 46-year-old shop worker made a 999 call and put the phone down as Gallagher opened a door to get behind the counter and tried to open the till with the keys.

He repeatedly demanded that the shop owner open the till and renewed threats to stab her before grabbing packs of cigarettes and putting them in a plastic bag.

Mr Dickson said: “(The complainer) challenged the accused, attempted to stop him taking the cigarettes and managed to pull the balaclava from his head.”

The call operator was able to hear Gallagher saying: “Give me the cigarettes, open it, open it or I’ll stab you, open it now”.

The shopkeeper was heard saying: “I don’t know how to open the till.”

Robber ‘ran into the arms of the police’

She was then heard to shout: “Give me the key” before Gallagher shouted at her: “I’ll stab you.”

The prosecutor said: “Police officers, who were on mobile patrol were passing the shop when they noticed a disturbance within.”

“They stopped their vehicle and coincidentally received a relay advising of the ongoing robbery as they entered the shop. As they did so the accused tried to run out and ran into the arms of the police.”

He was wearing gloves and had a balaclava. He dropped bags containing the cigarettes and the knife was found in the doorway of the premises.

Mr Dickson told the court that following the incident the shopkeeper sold her business.

Gallagher, a prisoner, admitted assaulting the shopkeeper and robbing her of cigarettes on the evening on July 2 this year, when he appeared in court today.

Long criminal record

He committed the offence after being granted bail at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on April 2 this year.

Gallagher, who was jailed for seven years in 2012 at Liverpool Crown Court for robbery and has served other prison terms for violence and possession of an offensive weapon, also admitted unlawful possession of a knife at Urquhart Road, Aberdeen, on July 2 this year.

Sentence was deferred on Gallagher for the preparation of a background report.

Detective Inspector Andrew Machray said: “This was a frightening ordeal for the members of staff on shift at the shop and I would like to thank them for their assistance during the investigation.

“This conviction should send a clear message to the public that we will pursue those who think they are entitled to steal from others.

“We are committed to keeping our streets and communities safe and will use all resources at our disposal to do this.”

 