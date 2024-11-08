Knife-wielding robber ran into arms of police after brave Aberdeen shopkeeper fought back

A knife-wielding robber fled into the arms of the police after a brave Aberdeen shopkeeper stood up to him – even as he threatened to stab her in a bid to get cash.

Balaclava-clad John Gallagher failed to get money in the raid on a shop in Aberdeen but snatched packets of cigarettes and was trying to flee when he was confronted by police officers.

The High Court in Edinburgh heard that when veteran offender Gallagher entered the premises at the Premier Store on Urquhart Road the owner told him to remove the headgear.

Advocate depute David Dickson said: “In response, the accused produced a knife from his bag and pointed it at her and demanded ‘take all the money from the till and put it in the bag’.”

The prosecutor said: “He leant over the counter and again pointed the knife at (the shopkeeper) and repeated his demand to open the till.”

He said Gallagher, 50, was using the knife, which had an 18cm cutting edge, to make stabbing motions at his victim.

Shopkeeper pulled balaclava from robber’s head

Mr Dickson said: “He also pushed her on the body and struggled with her as she declined to yield to his demands. He also brandished a pair of scissors at her.”

The 46-year-old shop worker made a 999 call and put the phone down as Gallagher opened a door to get behind the counter and tried to open the till with the keys.

He repeatedly demanded that the shop owner open the till and renewed threats to stab her before grabbing packs of cigarettes and putting them in a plastic bag.

Mr Dickson said: “(The complainer) challenged the accused, attempted to stop him taking the cigarettes and managed to pull the balaclava from his head.”

The call operator was able to hear Gallagher saying: “Give me the cigarettes, open it, open it or I’ll stab you, open it now”.

The shopkeeper was heard saying: “I don’t know how to open the till.”

Robber ‘ran into the arms of the police’

She was then heard to shout: “Give me the key” before Gallagher shouted at her: “I’ll stab you.”

The prosecutor said: “Police officers, who were on mobile patrol were passing the shop when they noticed a disturbance within.”

“They stopped their vehicle and coincidentally received a relay advising of the ongoing robbery as they entered the shop. As they did so the accused tried to run out and ran into the arms of the police.”

He was wearing gloves and had a balaclava. He dropped bags containing the cigarettes and the knife was found in the doorway of the premises.

Mr Dickson told the court that following the incident the shopkeeper sold her business.

Gallagher, a prisoner, admitted assaulting the shopkeeper and robbing her of cigarettes on the evening on July 2 this year, when he appeared in court today.

Long criminal record

He committed the offence after being granted bail at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on April 2 this year.

Gallagher, who was jailed for seven years in 2012 at Liverpool Crown Court for robbery and has served other prison terms for violence and possession of an offensive weapon, also admitted unlawful possession of a knife at Urquhart Road, Aberdeen, on July 2 this year.

Sentence was deferred on Gallagher for the preparation of a background report.

Detective Inspector Andrew Machray said: “This was a frightening ordeal for the members of staff on shift at the shop and I would like to thank them for their assistance during the investigation.

“This conviction should send a clear message to the public that we will pursue those who think they are entitled to steal from others.

“We are committed to keeping our streets and communities safe and will use all resources at our disposal to do this.”