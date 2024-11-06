Man in court accused over 25-hour siege incident in Wick

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Man in court accused over 25-hour siege incident in Wick

Anthony Woodburn made no plea to a charge that he behaved in a threatening or abusive manner.

By David Love
Anthony Woodburn appeared in private by video link from Wick Sheriff Court
Anthony Woodburn appeared in private by video link from Wick Sheriff Court

A man appeared in court today after police in Wick brought a siege to an end after more than 25 hours.

Anthony Woodburn made no plea to a charge that he behaved in a threatening or abusive manner during the incident in Castleton on Monday and Tuesday this week.

The streets surrounding Coronation Place were closed from 12.25pm on Monday and remained cordoned off until the incident was over, at around 5.45pm yesterday.

It is understood specialist negotiators and armed police were called to the scene.

Woodburn appeared in private by video link from Wick Sheriff Court to Inverness today.

Allegations against man

The 49-year-old appeared before Sheriff David Sutherland and was represented by Inverness solicitor Kevin Hughes.

The charge states he behaved in a threatening or abusive manner by adopting an aggressive attitude towards police officers, repeatedly shouting and swearing at the officers, threatening to self-harm while in possession of an axe, threatening to set fire to the house, refusing to leave and repeatedly refuse to allow officers to enter.

The charge goes on to allege that Woodburn uttered threats of violence towards officers whereby a siege incident was declared.

Woodburn was committed for further examination and remanded in custody.

Mr Hughes said afterwards: “The sheriff has instructed a psychiatric report on my client.”