Man in court accused over 25-hour siege incident in Wick

A man appeared in court today after police in Wick brought a siege to an end after more than 25 hours.

Anthony Woodburn made no plea to a charge that he behaved in a threatening or abusive manner during the incident in Castleton on Monday and Tuesday this week.

The streets surrounding Coronation Place were closed from 12.25pm on Monday and remained cordoned off until the incident was over, at around 5.45pm yesterday.

It is understood specialist negotiators and armed police were called to the scene.

Woodburn appeared in private by video link from Wick Sheriff Court to Inverness today.

Allegations against man

The 49-year-old appeared before Sheriff David Sutherland and was represented by Inverness solicitor Kevin Hughes.

The charge states he behaved in a threatening or abusive manner by adopting an aggressive attitude towards police officers, repeatedly shouting and swearing at the officers, threatening to self-harm while in possession of an axe, threatening to set fire to the house, refusing to leave and repeatedly refuse to allow officers to enter.

The charge goes on to allege that Woodburn uttered threats of violence towards officers whereby a siege incident was declared.

Woodburn was committed for further examination and remanded in custody.

Mr Hughes said afterwards: “The sheriff has instructed a psychiatric report on my client.”