Aberdeen mum hurled TV remote at son, 10, because he wanted to watch adult content

The boy was left permanently scarred as a result of the incident at their home.

By Joanne Warnock
An Aberdeen mother who threw a TV remote at her child because he wanted to watch an adult channel left him permanently scarred.

The boy was aged between 10 and 11 at the time of the offence, which happened in 2013.

Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard how the mum – who cannot be named for legal reasons – threw the Sky remote at the child, hitting him at the top of his nose between his eyebrows.

Scarred on face

Fiscal depute Ann Mann said this resulted in the wound bleeding and left a small scar, adding: “The complainer was not taken for medical treatment at that time.

“He has since advised that he still has a small scar in his eyebrow area.”

Ms Mann explained that the mother and son were no longer in contact and said: “He has asked for a non-harassment order to be put in place as being around (his mother) will have a negative impact upon him.”

The court heard the boy has a diagnosis of autism and ADHD and raised the complaint against his mother in 2023.

The mother’s defence agent Mike Munro said there had been “difficulties” between his client and her son and he was no longer living with her.

Talking of the incident in 2013, he explained: “He had wanted to see an adult channel on Sky TV and she made it clear she would not allow a young boy to see that.

“In frustration, she threw the Sky remote and it hit the boy on the top of his nose.

“The relationship has since collapsed and she has moved on with her life.”

Mum admonished

Sheriff Philip Mann said he had taken careful note of the circumstances and how it had “resulted in frustration on your part”.

He said: “This occurred more than 10 years ago and there has been nothing since.

“In those circumstances, I am satisfied that I can admonish you.”

The woman pled guilty to culpable and reckless conduct by throwing a remote control at her son to his injury and permanent disfigurement.

Sheriff Mann also placed the woman under a non-harassment order, meaning she cannot contact her son for three years.