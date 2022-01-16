Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Booker Prize shortlist author Deborah Levy ‘inspired to write by schoolteacher’

By Press Association
January 16, 2022, 12:03 am
Booker Prize nominated Deborah Levy inspired to write by schoolteacher (Amanda Benson/BBC)
Booker Prize-nominated author Deborah Levy has told how she was inspired to write by a schoolteacher in South Africa.

The novelist, 62, whose books Hot Milk and Swimming Home both made the Booker Prize shortlist, lost her voice as a child while her father was a political prisoner in apartheid South Africa.

At school, she was encouraged by a teacher to put down her thoughts on paper, and the results were A Record Of Things I Don’t Know – which included her father’s status.

BBC Radio 4’s Desert Island Discs heard how the author revisited the story years later in the first of her three memoirs, which she describes as “living autobiographies”.

Levy said: “It’s curious, I wasn’t exactly a mute, it was just the volume of my voice got lower and lower and lower until no one could hear me.

“The kids at school used to say to me, ‘are you dumb?’, and I used to nod because they would leave me alone.

“I think it was really about being totally overwhelmed by everything, not believing that my thoughts were in any way valuable to anyone, probably very frightened thoughts, and so I just stopped speaking.”

2012 Man Booker Prize shortlist
Swimming Home was shortlisted for the Booker Prize in 2012 (Philip Toscano/PA)

She added: “A teacher said, ‘why don’t you write down your thoughts?’, and so I had a go and I discovered my thoughts were quite loud.

“And then I invented a cat that had yellow eyes, very lonely, and could fly and do summersaults, and of course the cat was myself and I began to understand at quite a young age that you could find an avatar to be you and give it your thoughts, problems and opinions, so really that was the beginning.”

Levy spent fives years working on Swimming Home, which was nominated for a Booker Prize in 2012, but initially struggled to find a publisher.

She said: “That was the novel that changed my life because when I separated from my husband, that book had been nominated for the Booker Prize, a strange time of extreme unhappiness and shock and jubilation and pleasure all happening at the same time.

“To be valued, respected and read is an incredible privilege, it is an extraordinary feeling.

“It had been a long relationship of 23 years and it is very hard to believe that a life you had made together is not going to continue.

“It is much better to write from a position of love than hate. There is much more to risk in love than anything else.”

Man Booker Prize 2016
Hot Milk was shortlisted in 2016 (Man Booker Prize/PA)

In 2019, she was awarded a fellowship by Columbia University’s Institute for Ideas and Imagination, which meant moving to Paris.

Levy told Desert Island Discs presenter Lauren Laverne: “One of the fellows was DJ Emeka Ogboh. When I was feeling a bit blue about my 60th (birthday), wondering if my life added up to anything, he said I am going to be DJing at Silencio – a club designed and started by David Lynch.

“I had my birthday party there and my daughters couldn’t believe how cool their mother was, and neither could I.”

Levy’s family moved to the UK after her father’s release from prison when she was nine, travelling by boat and settling in West Finchley, north London, when she was a young teenager.

Having studied writing for the stage and performance at Dartington College Of Arts, after a chance encounter with film-maker Derek Jarman, Levy began writing women into her novels.

She added: “It seemed to me when I first started to write novels after the theatre, this was my opportunity to walk female subjectivity right into the centre of the world because it was something that we were not given very often.

“The first line of my first novel was, ‘My mother was the ice-skating champion of Moscow’ – she thought that was an incredible line.”

Desert Island Discs airs on BBC Sounds and BBC Radio 4 on Sunday at 11am.

