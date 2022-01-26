Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment

John Boyega ‘personally requested’ to work with the late Michael K Williams

By Press Association
January 26, 2022, 4:55 am
John Boyega ‘personally requested’ to work with the Wire star Michael K Williams (Matt Crossick/PA)
John Boyega ‘personally requested’ to work with the Wire star Michael K Williams (Matt Crossick/PA)

John Boyega said he “personally requested” to work with the late Michael K Williams in his latest film and the experience had been “incredible”.

The Star Wars star said Williams, who died last year, brought “good energy” to the project and he was “extremely appreciative” to be involved.

The pair appear together in US thriller drama 892, based on the true story of Lance Corporal Brian Brown-Easley and his difficult transition back to civilian life.

Pacific Rim Uprising Special Screening – London
The Star Wars star said Williams, who died last year, brought ‘good energy’ to the project and he was ‘extremely appreciative’ of his involvement (Ian West/PA)

The film made its debut at the 2022 Sundance film festival, which is being held completely online this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking on Deadline’s Scene 2 Seen podcast, Boyega said: “I personally requested Michael.

“I didn’t think he’d do it but I really wanted him to do it.

“When I found out that without hesitation he signed on to the gig, a gig that he really didn’t even need to sniff at, I was just really appreciative of that”.

He continued: “Obviously I’d been a big fan since The Wire so… I saw this man, this demeanour and this nuance in character and I thought I’d love to play off against Michael K Williams.

“So to see him come on set and to get involved this was a commitment…Michael would still make it a point to come in on days when he wasn’t needed”.

“It just goes to show, good energy, good guy, probably the greatest smelling man in Hollywood. A lovely lad.”

Williams was found dead aged 54 at his home in Brooklyn, New York, in September.

The actor, who had a distinctive facial scar from a bar fight on his 25th birthday, was best known for playing the charismatic Omar Little in acclaimed HBO crime drama The Wire, as well as for his role in gangster series Boardwalk Empire.

