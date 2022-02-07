Benedict Cumberbatch and Olivia Colman among Brits tipped for Oscar nods

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Benedict Cumberbatch and Olivia Colman among Brits tipped for Oscar nods

By Press Association
February 7, 2022, 2:47 am
Benedict Cumberbatch (Ian West/PA)
Benedict Cumberbatch (Ian West/PA)

Benedict Cumberbatch, Olivia Colman and Sir Kenneth Branagh are among the British stars tipped for Oscar nominations this week.

The Academy Of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences will unveil the nominees for the awards on Tuesday.

Cumberbatch is widely tipped to land a nomination for his role as a cruel rancher in Jane Campion’s western The Power Of The Dog, but will face competition for the gong from presumptive frontrunner Will Smith for his turn as the father of Venus and Serena Williams in King Richard.

The Power Of The Dog
Benedict Cumberbatch and Jesse Plemons in The Power Of The Dog (Kirsty Griffin/Netflix)

Andrew Garfield is also a possible contender for recognition for Tick, Tick…Boom! as is Denzel Washington for The Tragedy of Macbeth.

Colman, who won the best actress Oscar in 2019 for her role in The Favourite, is expected to land her second nomination in that category for her role in The Lost Daughter.

She picked up a supporting nod last year for her turn in The Father.

Olivia Colman in The Lost Daughter (Netflix)

Other stars likely to land nominations in the best actress category are Lady Gaga for House Of Gucci, Nicole Kidman for Being The Ricardos and Kirsten Stewart for Spencer.

Stewart was widely tipped as a frontrunner for the prize from last year, after she won acclaim for her performance as Diana, Princess of Wales in the film, however her odds have slipped since she missed out on nominations from Bafta and the Screen Actor’s Guild.

Sir Kenneth will be hoping to pick up nominations for his autobiographical film Belfast, about his childhood during the Troubles in Northern Ireland.

Irish premiere Belfast
Sir Kenneth Branagh (Brian Lawless/PA)

The film is likely to be recognised in the best picture category, while Sir Kenneth could be in the running for his directing and screenplay, while stars Jamie Dornan, Caitriona Balfe, Ciaran Hinds and Dame Judi Dench could also receive recognition.

If Sir Kenneth does land a directing nomination he will face competition from Campion, who is widely thought to be the frontrunner for the gong.

She would be the third woman in history to take home the prize, following Chloe Zhao’s history making victory last year for Nomadland.

The nominations will be announced by Tracee Ellis Ross and Leslie Jordan on Tuesday.

The 94th Oscars will take place on March 27.

