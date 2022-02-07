Brit Awards: 6 Noughties red carpet trends making a comeback – whether you like it or not

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Brit Awards: 6 Noughties red carpet trends making a comeback – whether you like it or not

By Press Association
February 7, 2022, 7:33 am
Denise van Outen and Myleene Klass at the Brit Awards (Michael Crabtree/Yui Mok/PA)
Denise van Outen and Myleene Klass at the Brit Awards (Michael Crabtree/Yui Mok/PA)

Anticipation for the Brit Awards 2022 (February 8) is at an all-time high, particularly considering Adele has confirmed she’ll be performing at the event.

It’s set to be a particularly exciting ceremony, with gender-neutral gongs replacing the male and female categories for the first time, and nominations featuring the most women in over a decade.

The Brit Awards 2021 were delayed until May and, as one of the first events to welcome back an in-person audience after various Covid-related restrictions, things felt a bit tentative.

This year is hoping to be more of a return to normality – and that means we’re set for a big red carpet. If there’s one thing we’ve learned from fashion, it’s that all styles are cyclical – and right now, nothing is hotter than the Noughties.

While low-rise jeans and other 2000s travesties might make you cringe, celebrities and trendsetters are making a case for a return to the Noughties.

Wondering what the stars are going to wear this year? It could be any of these throwback styles, plucked straight from the Brit Awards in the 2000s…

1. Corsets

Mutya Buena at the 2007 Brit Awards
Mutya Buena at the 2007 Brit Awards (Ian West/PA)

Corsets were a mainstay in the Noughties, very much fitting into the ‘jeans and a nice top’ ethos of the era.

And thanks to the explosive popularity of the Netflix show Bridgerton, corsets are back with a vengeance. With season two landing in March, the style will no doubt continue to be worn with another Noughties classic…

2. Low-rise trousers

Myleene Klass at the 2004 Brit Awards
Myleene Klass at the 2004 Brit Awards (Yui Mok/PA)

Love them or hate them, you can’t deny the popularity of low-rise trousers. Back in the 2000s, they were the go-to style – probably because they paired so well with the aforementioned ‘nice top’ (it wasn’t exactly an era of huge experimentation – most of us stuck with that defining look).

Now, thanks to Gen Z trendsetters like Bella Hadid, low-rise trousers are back with a vengeance. Don’t underestimate the power of Gen Z: they’ve already declared skinny jeans and side partings ‘over’, and are successfully bringing ‘bumsters’ into the mainstream.

3. Belt skirts

Denise van Outen at the 2000 Brit Awards
Denise van Outen at the 2000 Brit Awards (Michael Crabtree/PA)

So-called ‘belt skirts’ are skirts that are so teeny-tiny, they basically look like slightly larger belts. Back in the Noughties, this was all the rage, particularly thanks to Christina Aguilera.

Super small miniskirts are once again finding their feet – largely thanks to Miu Miu, who debuted the style on its spring/summer 2022 runway.

4. Nearly naked outfits

Daryl Hannah at the Brit Awards 2002
Daryl Hannah at the Brit Awards 2002 (Myung Jung Kim/PA)

These styles were all about optical illusions and pushing the boundaries of showing skin on the red carpet – often in all-black, the trend was for dresses with lots of mesh and artfully placed panels.

Sound familiar? That’s probably because it’s currently the bread and butter of many red carpet it-girls, from the Kardashian clan to Beyoncé.

5. Extreme cut-outs

Rachel Stevens at the 2004 Brit Awards
Rachel Stevens at the 2004 Brit Awards (Ian West/PA)

The trend for extreme cut-outs goes hand-in-hand with nearly naked dresses – but it’s a lot less subtle (if possible).

One look at a red carpet in the past few months will tell you risqué outfits are definitely having a moment.

6. Napkin tops

Mel C at the 2000 Brit Awards
Mel C at the 2000 Brit Awards (Fiona Hanson/PA)

A Noughties summer staple, napkin tops often made their way onto the red carpet, with the help of a bit of glitter and shine…

And considering how popular the style became in 2021, will we see more formal versions at this year’s Brits?

