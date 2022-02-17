‘I love being engaged,’ says Kristen Stewart

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Kristen Stewart has spoken about how much she enjoys being engaged to screenwriter Dylan Meyer.

Speaking to Vanity Fair as part of their annual Hollywood issue, Stewart, 31, said: “I love being engaged. It’s different … I just feel so happy and lucky.”

The actress, who played Diana, Princess of Wales in the film Spencer, revealed her engagement to Meyer in November last year.

Stewart is nominated for the Oscar for best actress in a leading role for her portrayal of the princess – one of only six openly LGBT actors ever to receive the nomination.

Stewart is nominated for an Oscar for her role in Spencer (NEON/Topic Studios/PA)

Meyer also works in the film industry, as a screenwriter and producer. She wrote the Netflix films Moxie and XOXO, on which she was also an executive producer.

The couple are reportedly working on a TV show together, in which Stewart is planned to star.

Speaking about the experience of working with Meyer, Stewart said: “You don’t want that to affect this beautiful relationship you have.”

But after a week-and-a-half of writing together the couple had completed the first episode and Stewart described the experience as like discovering a “superbrain”.

“She’s a really genuinely brilliant f****** screenwriter,” Stewart said.

Stewart featured in Vanity Fair’s annual Hollywood issue alongside other actors (Maurizio Cattelan and Pierpaolo Ferrari/Vanity Fair/PA)

Stewart also revealed to the magazine that she attempted to make herself physically sick while portraying Diana’s battle with bulimia on screen, saying: “I’ll do f****** anything.”

“I wanted to make sure that was not glossed over,” Stewart said.

During a scene where the princess is making herself violently sick in a bathroom, Stewart attempted to make herself vomit but was ultimately unable to.

“I couldn’t throw up on this movie, even when I really should have,” she said.

Vanity Fair has unveiled its 28th annual Hollywood issue which features covers with stars like Kristen Stewart, Nicole Kidman and more (Maurizio Cattelan and Pierpaolo Ferrari/Vanity Fair)

She added: “I felt like absolute shit and I could not get it up, and I know it was because my body was just like … the idea of that was so untouchable.”

