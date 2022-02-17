‘I love being engaged,’ says Kristen Stewart

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment

‘I love being engaged,’ says Kristen Stewart

By Press Association
February 17, 2022, 4:59 pm Updated: February 17, 2022, 5:42 pm
Kristen Stewart revealed her engagement to Dylan Meyer in November last year (Ian West/PA)
Kristen Stewart has spoken about how much she enjoys being engaged to screenwriter Dylan Meyer.

Speaking to Vanity Fair as part of their annual Hollywood issue, Stewart, 31, said: “I love being engaged. It’s different … I just feel so happy and lucky.”

The actress, who played Diana, Princess of Wales in the film Spencer, revealed her engagement to Meyer in November last year.

Stewart is nominated for the Oscar for best actress in a leading role for her portrayal of the princess – one of only six openly LGBT actors ever to receive the nomination.

Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana
Stewart is nominated for an Oscar for her role in Spencer (NEON/Topic Studios/PA)

Meyer also works in the film industry, as a screenwriter and producer. She wrote the Netflix films Moxie and XOXO, on which she was also an executive producer.

The couple are reportedly working on a TV show together, in which Stewart is planned to star.

Speaking about the experience of working with Meyer, Stewart said: “You don’t want that to affect this beautiful relationship you have.”

But after a week-and-a-half of writing together the couple had completed the first episode and Stewart described the experience as like discovering a “superbrain”.

“She’s a really genuinely brilliant f****** screenwriter,” Stewart said.

Vanity Fair Hollywood issue
Stewart featured in Vanity Fair’s annual Hollywood issue alongside other actors (Maurizio Cattelan and Pierpaolo Ferrari/Vanity Fair/PA)

Stewart also revealed to the magazine that she attempted to make herself physically sick while portraying Diana’s battle with bulimia on screen, saying: “I’ll do f****** anything.”

“I wanted to make sure that was not glossed over,” Stewart said.

During a scene where the princess is making herself violently sick in a bathroom, Stewart attempted to make herself vomit but was ultimately unable to.

“I couldn’t throw up on this movie, even when I really should have,” she said.

Vanity Fair has unveiled its 28th annual Hollywood issue which features covers with stars like Kristen Stewart, Nicole Kidman and more (Maurizio Cattelan and Pierpaolo Ferrari/Vanity Fair)

She added: “I felt like absolute shit and I could not get it up, and I know it was because my body was just like … the idea of that was so untouchable.”

The Vanity Fair Hollywood Issue is available via digital download and on newsstands on February 25.

