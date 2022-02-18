Brad Pitt sues Angelina Jolie for selling vineyard stake to Russian oligarch

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment

Brad Pitt sues Angelina Jolie for selling vineyard stake to Russian oligarch

By Press Association
February 18, 2022, 7:09 am
Brad Pitt is suing Angelina Jolie for selling her stake in their French vineyard stake to a Russian oligarch (Jennifer Graylock/PA)
Brad Pitt is suing Angelina Jolie for selling her stake in their French vineyard stake to a Russian oligarch (Jennifer Graylock/PA)

Brad Pitt is suing his ex-wife, Angelina Jolie, for selling her stake in their co-owned vineyard to a Russian oligarch.

The former Hollywood power couple purchased a controlling interest in Chateau Miraval SA, a French company comprising a home and vineyard in the south of France, in 2008.

Lawyers on behalf of the Fight Club star said the vineyard had “become Pitt’s passion” and, under his stewardship, grown into a “multimillion-dollar international success story”.

Both agreed never to sell their respective interests in the property, where they married in 2014, without the other’s consent, according to the lawsuit filed in Los Angeles on Thursday.

“The vineyard became Pitt’s passion – and a profitable one, as Miraval, under Pitt’s stewardship, has grown into a multimillion-dollar international success story and one of the world’s most highly regarded producers of rose wine,” legal documents stated.

According to the lawsuit, Jolie sold her stake to a Luxembourg-based spirits manufacturer controlled by Russian oligarch Yuri Shefler, without Pitt’s knowledge.

“She sold her interest with the knowledge and intention that Shefler and his affiliates would seek to control the business to which Pitt had devoted himself and to undermine Pitt’s investment in Miraval,” the lawsuit claimed.

Lawyers said the move had intended to cause “gratuitous harm” to Pitt, who had “poured money and sweat equity into the wine business”.

The Miraval estate is located in the village of Correns in south-eastern France, and was bought by the couple for around 25 million euros (£20,875,500).

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil European Premiere – London
According to the lawsuit Angelina Jolie sold her stake to a Luxembourg-based spirits manufacturer controlled by Russian oligarch Yuri Shefler (Ian West/PA)

According to the legal documents obtained by the PA news agency, Pitt contributed 60% to the purchase price, with Jolie paying the remaining 40%.

Lawyers also said the wine business at the property continues to flourish and “though she benefited from Miraval’s success, Jolie had no involvement in these efforts”.

She filed for divorce in 2016.

Jolie reportedly informed Pitt of her decision to sell to Shefler in January 2021, saying she had reached a “painful decision, with a heavy heart”.

Lawyers for Pitt have requested a trial by jury.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal