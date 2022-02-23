Weird Al Yankovic shares first image of Daniel Radcliffe in upcoming biopic

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Weird Al Yankovic shares first image of Daniel Radcliffe in upcoming biopic

By Press Association
February 23, 2022, 2:32 am
Weird Al Yankovic shares first image of Daniel Radcliffe in upcoming biopic (PA Images)
Weird Al Yankovic shares first image of Daniel Radcliffe in upcoming biopic (PA Images)

Weird Al Yankovic has shared the first picture of Daniel Radcliffe in costume on the set of an upcoming biopic about the US comedian’s life.

The musical parody sensation joked that a cosplayer had tried to “crash our set” and later been thrown out by security.

The film will follow the life and career of the comedian who rose to fame with comical spoof versions of classic songs.

A picture shared by Yankovic shows the Harry Potter star playing the accordion, wearing glasses, a funky shirt, and with the comedian’s trademark crazy hair.

“SHOOT DAY #8: It never fails – we’re trying to shoot a movie here, and this cosplayer weirdo tries to crash our set,” he captioned the photo.

“Ugh! I mean, I love my fans, but… boundaries, people!

“Don’t worry, we had security throw him out.”

WEIRD: The Al Yankovic Story is produced by Funny Or Die and will air on streaming service Roku.

Yankovic is the biggest-selling comedy recording artist of all time and has won five Grammy awards.

His 2014 release Mandatory Fun was the first comedy album in history to debut at number one on US music chart Billboard’s Top 200.

Graham Norton Show – London
The Harry Potter star will star in the film which follows the life and career of Yankovic, who rose to fame with comical spoof versions of classic songs (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Yankovic’s early hits included Eat It, a parody of Michael Jackson’s Beat It, and Like A Surgeon, based on Like A Virgin by Madonna.

His music videos have featured famous faces including Jack Black, Seth Green and Donny Osmond.

Yankovic previously said he was “thrilled” to be portrayed by Radcliffe and joked that the film would be “the role future generations will remember him for.”

Production for WEIRD began in Los Angeles in early February.

