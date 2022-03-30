What is aphasia? Bruce Willis’ condition explained

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Entertainment

What is aphasia? Bruce Willis’ condition explained

By Press Association
March 30, 2022, 7:32 pm
What is aphasia? Bruce Willis’ career ending condition explained (Yui Mok/PA)
What is aphasia? Bruce Willis’ career ending condition explained (Yui Mok/PA)

The family of US actor Bruce Willis have announced that he is stepping back from his successful acting career after being diagnosed with aphasia.

Disclosing the news on social media, his family said it had been a “really challenging time” for them and thanked fans for their “continued love, compassion and support”.

Here the PA news agency takes a closer look at the condition.

– What is aphasia?

Aphasia is a disorder caused by damage in a specific area of the brain that controls language expression and comprehension, according to John Hopkins University of Medicine.

The condition leaves a person unable to communicate effectively with others, and Willis’ family said his aphasia had been “impacting his cognitive abilities”.

– What causes aphasia?

The damage caused by aphasia may be brought on by several things including a stroke, head injury, brain tumour, infection or dementia.

According to the NHS, the condition can affect people of all ages, though it is more common in people over the age of 65 – when strokes and progressive neurological conditions are more likely.

The family did not specify further details about Willis’ condition or what had caused it.

The actor is 67.

Glass European Premiere – London
Bruce Willis has been diagnosed with aphasia, his family has announced (Ian West/PA)

– What are the symptoms of aphasia?

Aphasia can affect different people in different ways, though common symptoms involve difficulty with the main forms of communications; reading, writing, speaking and listening.

Speaking problems are most obvious and those with the condition may make mistakes with the words they use, according to the NHS.

This can manifest in using the wrong sounds in words, choosing the wrong word, or putting words together incorrectly in a sentence.

The NHS says that although aphasia affects a person’s ability to communicate, it does not affect their intelligence.

– How is aphasia treated?

As with symptoms, treatment for aphasia varies from person to person.

Factors affecting treatments will include an individual’s age, overall health, medical history and the severity of the condition.

The most common, practical treatments are speech and language therapy to help restore some of the ability to communicate, though it may also be necessary to develop alternate ways to communicate.

According to the NHS, most people make some degree of recovery from aphasia, though this is more likely if it has been caused by a one-off event such as a stroke.

The chances of recovery are poorer if aphasia has resulted from a progressive neurological condition.

