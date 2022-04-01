Chris Pine praises Harry Styles’ ‘hungry to learn’ attitude to acting

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Entertainment

Chris Pine praises Harry Styles’ ‘hungry to learn’ attitude to acting

By Press Association
April 1, 2022, 10:22 pm
Chris Pine praises Harry Styles’ ‘hungry to learn’ attitude (David Parry/PA)
Chris Pine praises Harry Styles’ ‘hungry to learn’ attitude (David Parry/PA)

Star Trek actor Chris Pine has praised singer Harry Styles for his “hungry to learn” attitude to acting, branding him a “humble hard-worker.”

The pair star in Olivia Wilde’s psychological thriller Don’t Worry Darling together.

Little Women star Florence Pugh plays Alice while former One Direction singer Styles plays Jack and Outlaw King actor Pine appears in a supporting role as Frank.

Dunkirk
Prince Harry shakes hands with Harry Styles at the world premiere of Dunkirk (Eamonn McCormack/PA)

It is Styles’ second big-screen acting role, after appearing in 2017’s Dunkirk alongside stars including Tom Hardy and Sir Mark Rylance.

Appearing on The One Show from Los Angeles, Pine, 41, said: “Harry, honestly, he’s a lovely man.

“To be that young and to be that famous and have your head screwed on right, he’s a humble hard-worker.

“He shows up to set earliest than everybody else, hungry to learn, and he and Florence, I saw the film actually, just knock it out of the park.”

Pine revealed he has recently taken up ballet “for sheer vanity”, calling it “the hardest workout I think I have ever done”.

The actor will next star in “heart-felt absurdist comedy” Poolman alongside Danny DeVito, which also marks his directorial debut.

Star Trek Beyond Premiere – London
Chris Pine attending the premiere of Star Trek Beyond (Ian West/PA)

He said: “I don’t know yet if I like it behind the camera as I am yet to do it so we’ll see how I function.

“I’ve asked a bunch of people, I asked John Krasinski, Channing Tatum, Michael B Jordan, David O’Russell, Ben Stiller, I have talked to everybody I possibly can to give me good advice on what to do here.

“I think the strongest bit of advice, although not helpful, was Channing saying ‘don’t do it.’

“I hope (the film) will shine some light into an ever-darkening world.”

The Captain Kirk actor added that he “really hopes” more Star Trek films will be made.

“I am yet to read a script but I love that sandbox to play in and everybody with whom I get to share the screen.

“A lot of great stories have been told and I am here for it, I am just waiting for the call so to speak,” he said.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal