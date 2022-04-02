Taron Egerton drops out of West End play due to ‘personal reasons’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
By Press Association
April 2, 2022, 5:14 pm
Taron Egerton (Matt Crossick/PA)
Taron Egerton has withdrawn from the lead role in his West End play due to “personal reasons”.

The Rocketman star, 32, has been performing in a revival of Mike Bartlett’s 2009 play Cock at London’s Ambassadors Theatre.

But he has been beset by difficulties since starting the run in March – fainting during the first night and then later testing positive for Covid-19.

He will be replaced by his understudy Joel Harper-Jackson, who has stepped in on both occasions, for the remainder of the run until June 4.

A statement from the producers said: “The part was originally played in this production by Taron Egerton, who has had to withdraw from the production due to personal reasons.

“Joel understudied the role and has been playing the part of M for the past 10 days while Taron was absent from the production having tested positive for Covid.”

Director Marianne Elliott said: “Joel is an absolute hero. He is a brilliant and gifted actor and stepped into the role at extremely short notice.

“Audiences have been standing and cheering and so am I.”

Co-star Jonathan Bailey, who also stars in Bridgerton, added: “Joel is an immense talent and we couldn’t be luckier to have him on board. I am proud to continue sharing the stage with him.”

During the show’s opening night, Egerton fainted on stage and was attended to by a doctor in the audience, with Harper-Jackson stepping in to finish the play.

Following the initial incident, Egerton reassured fans he was “completely fine”, but had suffered a “sore neck and a bruised ego”.

He vowed to be “back with a vengeance” and thanked Harper-Jackson.

Last week, he was forced to withdraw from the play again after testing positive for Covid-19.

