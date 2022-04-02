Grammys to feature segment about the war in Ukraine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Entertainment Music

Grammys to feature segment about the war in Ukraine

By Press Association
April 2, 2022, 5:40 pm
Host Trevor Noah (AP)
The Grammys will feature a special segment raising awareness of the war in Ukraine.

The Recording Academy, which holds the annual awards ceremony, has partnered with the Global Citizen organisation for the broadcast.

The body did not say what form the segment would take but confirmed it would offer viewers a chance to “take action and contribute” to the global Stand Up For Ukraine campaign.

Russian invasion of Ukraine
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (House of Commons/PA)

The online effort, prompted by a recent appeal by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, includes a global social media rally on April 8 and a pledging event on April 9.

Harvey Mason Jr, chief executive of the academy, said: “We are heartbroken by the situation in Ukraine, yet still moved by the resilient spirit on display there every day.

“We hope the segment inspires our worldwide audience to get involved to support these critical humanitarian efforts.”

Global Citizen chief executive Hugh Evans added: “History has shown us that conflict and poverty are closely interconnected, resulting in the weakening of the rule of law, a collapse in economic development and often catastrophic humanitarian situations.

“There is no doubt that the conflict in Ukraine has led to a humanitarian crisis – members of Global Citizen saw this ourselves at the Ukrainian-Polish border.

“Millions have fled their homes, with millions more likely on their way. Global Citizen has a history of responding rapidly to humanitarian crises, and this is no different.

“We’re calling for an immediate end to this crisis and the provision of immediate financing to support refugee relief efforts, not just in Ukraine but around the world.”

The 64th annual Grammy Awards will be hosted by The Daily Show presenter Trevor Noah at the 17,000-seat MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday night and feature an array of live performances and surprise guests.

The event was originally scheduled to take place on January 31 in Los Angeles but was postponed as the Omicron variant spread in the US.

Multi-genre performer Jon Batiste has the most nominations with 11 but faces competition from the likes of Justin Bieber, Billie Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo.

