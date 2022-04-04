June Brown and Lady Gaga’s ‘iconic’ first encounter remembered

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Entertainment

June Brown and Lady Gaga’s ‘iconic’ first encounter remembered

By Press Association
April 4, 2022, 4:30 pm
June Brown and Lady Gaga during filming for the Graham Norton Show (Ian West/PA)
June Brown and Lady Gaga during filming for the Graham Norton Show (Ian West/PA)

EastEnders star June Brown has been remembered for her “iconic” first meeting with singer Lady Gaga following the news of her death.

The veteran actress, who played fan favourite Dot Cotton in the BBC soap, died at her home on Sunday aged 95.

Brown’s 35-year run in Albert Square began in 1985 before she left the show in 2020.

Amid the reminiscences about her on-screen talent, the moment she met Gaga on The Graham Norton Show in 2013 has been remembered.

After making a grand entrance on to the chat show wearing a fur-trimmed coat with an e-cigarette perched between her fingers, Brown soon hit it off with the American singer-songwriter.

Lady Gaga said: “I actually am a very big fan of yours. You are so fabulously dressed and I am so honoured to be seated next to you.”

After discovering the actress was reaching the age of 87, Gaga took a sip of Brown’s wine, adding: “I just want to take a sip from your cup, I want to know what those genes are.”

Later, when host Norton interrupted a conversation Brown was having with actor Jude Law on the sofa, Gaga said: “Leave her alone, she’s a star!”

Graham Norton Show – London
Lady Gaga, June Brown, Graham Norton, Jude Law and Greg Davies during filming for the Graham Norton Show (Ian West/PA)

The singer also began tailoring Brown’s outfit on the show after discovering it was loose.

At the end of the interview the pair began chatting among themselves, before Law said: “This is a match made in heaven.”

After asking Gaga to perform at the end of the show, Norton added: “I feel bad because I am going to have to separate the two of you.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal