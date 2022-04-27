Megan Fox believes she ‘manifested’ fiance Machine Gun Kelly

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home Entertainment

Megan Fox believes she ‘manifested’ fiance Machine Gun Kelly

By Press Association
April 27, 2022, 3:00 am
Megan Fox believes she ‘manifested’ fiance Machine Gun Kelly (Glamour UK/PA)
Megan Fox believes she ‘manifested’ fiance Machine Gun Kelly (Glamour UK/PA)

Megan Fox believes she “manifested” her fiance Machine Gun Kelly and says the couple’s infamous blood-drinking ceremonies are “used for a reason”.

Speaking to fashion magazine Glamour UK, the actress discussed her relationship with the US rapper and their friendship with fellow Hollywood power-couple Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker.

The couple announced their engagement in January this year with an intimate video showing Kelly, real name Colson Baker, getting down on one knee.

She told Glamour: “(Kelly) is literally my exact physical type that I’ve been manifesting since I was four.

“I’m also four years older than him. So, I think I made him.

“My thoughts and intentions grew him into the person that he is, who knows what he would’ve looked like or been like if it wasn’t for me.”

Fox said the blood-drinking, referenced in her engagement video in Instagram, was “controlled” but that Kelly was more “haphazard” about the activity.

“When I do it, it’s a passage or it is used for a reason,” she said.

“And it is controlled where it’s like, ‘Let’s shed a few drops of blood and each drink it.’

Speaking to fashion magazine Glamour UK, the actress discussed her relationship with the US rapper (Glamour UK/PA)

“(Kelly) is much more haphazard and hectic and chaotic, where he’s willing to just cut his chest open with broken glass and be like, ‘take my soul.’”

The actress has previously described herself as “unusual” and once said she “went to Hell for eternity” after taking a powerful hallucinogenic in Costa Rica with her fiance.

Together they consumed the psychoactive plant brew ayahuasca, administered by a shaman, which Fox said “bound us together” and “confirmed a lot of things” she needed to know and feel.

The couple recently appeared on the cover of British GQ Style’s Autumn/Winter 2021 issue.

Fox also told Glamour that her friends Kardashian and Barker were “magnetic” but said the couples did not go on “double dates”.

“They’re magnetic, so nobody’s really interacting with them too much, because they’re just stuck,” she said.

“We’ve been to Vegas with them a couple of times and events and things like that.

“But we’re not going on picnics or road trips, we don’t have a lot of double dates. I mean, between all of us, there’s 900 kids.”

Kardashian and Barker, who are also engaged, recently revealed they had had a “practice” wedding in Las Vegas, where they were married by an Elvis Presley impersonator after this year’s Grammy awards.

Fox was previously married to 90210 star Brian Austin Green, with whom she has three children.

The full interview with Fox can be read in the Glamour UK April Digital Issue online.

