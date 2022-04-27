Dame Helen Mirren eager to honour traits which are ‘just as powerful as beauty’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home Entertainment

Dame Helen Mirren eager to honour traits which are ‘just as powerful as beauty’

By Press Association
April 27, 2022, 10:27 pm
Dame Helen Mirren dislikes word ‘beauty’ because it excludes majority who aren’t beautiful (Matt Crossick/PA)
Hollywood star Dame Helen Mirren has said the word beauty “excludes the vast majority of us who are not beautiful”.

The Oscar-winning actress, 76, said she was “absolutely gobstruck” to be People magazine’s cover star for the 2022 Beautiful edition.

“I’ve never considered myself beautiful in that way and also my age, so I was amazed,” she told the magazine.

Dame Helen, who has played everything from a gangster’s girlfriend to Elizabeth II during her 50-year career, said she does love beauty and “looking at beautiful things”, but not when it is “associated with the beauty industry”.

She said: “I think it excludes the vast majority of us who are not beautiful.

“Of course there are incredibly beautiful people in the world, and it’s an absolute delight to look at them, male or female.

“Beautiful people are a wonder to behold but most of us are not beautiful. We have other stuff, which is just as powerful as beauty.

“I would like to see us celebrate those things.”

The veteran actress said she prefers the word “swagger” over beauty.

“I love the word swagger because I think swagger means I’m confident in myself, I’m presenting myself to the world, I’m enjoying the world around me.

“I think what is called the beauty industry should be called the swagger industry.

“We’re giving people swagger,” she added.

