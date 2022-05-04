Daniel Radcliffe is ‘full of surprises’ in trailer for Weird Al Yankovic biopic

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Daniel Radcliffe is “full of surprises” as he appears for the first time in a new teaser trailer for an upcoming biopic about the life of US comedian Weird Al Yankovic.

The Harry Potter star gives riotous performances to cheering crowds, brandishing an accordion in a curly wig, glasses and moustache in the 60-second clip.

The film will follow the life and career of the musical parody sensation who rose to fame with comical spoof versions of classic songs.

The trailer also shows Radcliffe in medical scrubs performing Like A Surgeon, Yankovic’s hit song based on Like A Virgin by Madonna.

In other scenes he dresses in a collection of colourful Hawaiian shirts as well as shirtless onstage performances in which the actor showcases an impressive physique.

“What can I say, I’m full of surprises,” Radcliffe says.

WEIRD: The Al Yankovic Story is produced by Funny Or Die and will air on streaming service Roku.

Yankovic is the biggest-selling comedy recording artist of all time and has won five Grammy awards.

Sharing the teaser the comedian wrote: “Get psyched.”

Speaking about the film on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Radcliffe said it was “one of the most fun things I’ve ever done”.

“I’m rarely excited to see stuff that I’m in. I’m very excited to see that,” he said.

“It’s a fully insane movie it’s one of the most fun things I’ve ever done.”

He revealed Yankovic had given him accordion lessons and loaned him his personal instrument to prepare for the role and would “go to my grave” with the experience.

Yankovic previously shared the first glimpse of Daniel Radcliffe in costume and joked that a cosplayer had tried to “crash our set” and later been thrown out by security.

“SHOOT DAY #8: It never fails – we’re trying to shoot a movie here, and this cosplayer weirdo tries to crash our set,” he captioned the photo.

“Ugh! I mean, I love my fans, but… boundaries, people!

Yankovic’s 2014 release Mandatory Fun was the first comedy album in history to debut at number one on US music chart Billboard’s Top 200.

His early hits included Eat It, a parody of Michael Jackson’s Beat It, and Amish Paradise, based on Gangsta’s Paradise by Coolio.

His music videos have featured famous faces including Jack Black, Seth Green and Donny Osmond.

Yankovic previously said he was “thrilled” to be portrayed by Radcliffe and joked that the film would be “the role future generations will remember him for”.

Production for WEIRD began in Los Angeles in early February and the film is scheduled for release later this year.