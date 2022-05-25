Diane Kruger and Cara Delevingne among guests at Cannes premiere of The Innocent

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment

Diane Kruger and Cara Delevingne among guests at Cannes premiere of The Innocent

By Press Association
May 25, 2022, 4:33 am
Diane Kruger and Cara Delevingne attend Cannes premiere of The Innocent( Daniel Cole/AP)
Diane Kruger and Cara Delevingne attend Cannes premiere of The Innocent( Daniel Cole/AP)

Diane Kruger, Cara Delevingne and Kristen Stewart were among the famous faces at the star-studded Cannes premiere of Louis Garrel’s The Innocent.

The film, in which Garrel also stars, sees the director try his hand at a new genre of film, the romantic thriller.

France Cannes 2022 The Innocent Red Carpet
Cara Delevingne poses for photographers upon arrival the premiere of the film The Innocent (Joel C Ryan/AP)

He stars alongside Roschdy Zem, Anouk Grinberg and Noemie Merlant as Abel, a man who opposes his mother’s marriage to a convict.

The Innocent is billed as a “touchingly offbeat and funny film” which flicks between romantic comedy and heist-movie.

France Cannes 2022 The Innocent Red Carpet
The premiere was also attended by Oscar-winning director Guillermo Del Toro (Daniel Cole/AP)

The premiere was also attended by Oscar-winning director Guillermo Del Toro and actor Jake Gyllenhaal.

Viggo Mortensen and Mads Mikkelsen were also pictured greeting one another warmly on the carpet.

France Cannes 2022 The Innocent Red Carpet
Viggo Mortensen and Mads Mikkelsen were also pictured greeting one another warmly on the carpet (Joel C Ryan/AP)

Mortensen was previously pictured alongside Lea Seydoux, with whom he stars in David Cronenberg’s Crimes Of The Future.

Last week, the 75th annual festival hosted the star-studded premiere for Top Gun: Maverick, which saw Tom Cruise attend for the first time in 30 years.

The event was subject to strict Covid-19 protocols in 2021 but this year’s Cannes has largely done away with pandemic measures.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal