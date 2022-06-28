Bond stars help celebrate young film-makers at Into Film Awards

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Bond producer Barbara Broccoli and Lashana Lynch, who starred as Nomi in the latest 007 film, have helped celebrate the work of young film-makers at the Into Film Awards.

The annual event, held at the Odeon Luxe in London’s Leicester Square, highlighted the work of emerging talent across a series of categories including best animation, best film, teacher of the year and review of the year.

Hosted by comedian Sue Perkins, the awards were also attended by famous names such as Hollywood star Eddie Redmayne, Lucifer actor Tom Ellis and documentary-maker Stacey Dooley.

Greta McMillan wins the changes for a better world award, presented by Eddie Redmayne and Jack Lowden (Ian West/PA)

Bond producer and Into Film trustee Broccoli said: “The Into Film Awards shines a spotlight on emerging young filmmakers and helps young people understand the career opportunities the screen industry might hold for them, bringing in new talent and addressing the critical technical and craft shortage we are facing in the industry.”

This year’s winners include Greta McMillan, from Portobello High School in Edinburgh, whose film Change Direction came out top in the new changes for a better world category.

Led and directed by McMillan, who is disabled, through the use of an eye gaze communicator, the short film is described as a “quietly impassioned call-to-action in the face of climate change apathy” and features the words of 19-year-old climate activist Greta Thunberg being read by young actors.

Eden Girls Leadership Academy from Manchester wins film club of the year, presented by Ben Shires and Miss Mustafa (Ian West/PA)

Also among the winners were a group of girls from Eden Girls Leadership Academy, Manchester, who won the film club of the year prize after using theirs to celebrate diversity and female empowerment.

This year’s submissions covered a wide range of topics including the impact of lockdown on mental health, climate change, bereavement, obsessive compulsive disorder and anxiety.

The ones to watch award, in partnership with BFI Film Academy, went to 18-year-old Eden Quine-Taylor, from Crickhowell in Wales, while Jemma Evans, from Penybont Primary School in Bridgend, Wales, was named teacher of the year.

The awards are organised by education charity Into Film and supported by the UK film industry through sponsorship and the BFI using National Lottery funding.