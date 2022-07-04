Lovely to see world through eyes of youngsters – The Railway Children star

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Lovely to see world through eyes of youngsters – The Railway Children star

By Press Association
July 4, 2022, 10:46 am
Jenny Agutter on a train at Oakworth Station, West Yorkshire, to attend the world premiere of The Railway Children Return in Keighley (PA)
Actress Jenny Agutter has said it is lovely to see the world through the eyes of youngsters as she joined stars including Sheridan Smith at the world premiere of The Railway Children Return.

The Call The Midwife star, who was a teenager when she shot to fame as the oldest of the Waterbury children in the 1970 film, is portrayed as a grown woman in the sequel.

The original film, based on the 1906 novel of the same name by E Nesbit, told the story of a mother and her three children who move to the Yorkshire countryside after their father is falsely imprisoned.

The new generation of Railway Children includes The Crown actress Beau Gadsdon, as well as KJ Aikens, Eden Hamilton, Austin Haynes and Zac Cudby.

The sequel will see the children evacuated to a Yorkshire village during the Second World War, where they encounter a young soldier who is also far from home.

Jenny Agutter and Sheridan Smith (Danny Lawson/PA)

Agutter, 69, joined cast members including Smith and Tom Courtenay at the world premiere of the film at Keighley Picture House Cinema, Keighley, West Yorkshire, on Sunday after boarding a train at Oakworth Station in Haworth.

She said taking the film into a different time is something author Nesbit would have liked, adding: “It’s very important that it’s 1944 and that we’re looking at people who have been through a first world war, a second world war and how that’s changed society.

“Their adventures…children are still children, and they should continue to have adventures and they should continue to instruct us about who we are in the world because they see very clearly and it’s lovely to see the world through their eyes isn’t it?”

Sheridan Smith, Tom Courtenay and Jenny Agutter (Danny Lawson/PA)

The film is directed by Morgan Matthews and has been shot in key locations from the original film, including Oakworth Station and the nearby Bronte Parsonage.

