Tom Cruise and Jodie Comer among stars at Wimbledon for ladies’ final

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment

Tom Cruise and Jodie Comer among stars at Wimbledon for ladies’ final

By Press Association
July 9, 2022, 5:40 pm
Tom Cruise in the Royal Box on day thirteen of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (Steven Paston/PA)
Tom Cruise in the Royal Box on day thirteen of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (Steven Paston/PA)

Tom Cruise, The Duchess of Cambridge and Jodie Comer were among the famous faces at Wimbledon to watch the tense ladies’ singles final.

Hollywood star Cruise, 60, sat a few rows behind the Duchess of Cambridge in the Royal Box on the 13th day of the championships on Saturday.

Wimbledon 2022 – Day Thirteen – All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
The Duchess of Cambridge in the Royal Box (Elaine Paige/PA)

The Top Gun actor wore a dapper navy blue suit for the occasion as he observed the ladies’ singles match on Centre Court – where Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina triumphed over Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur in the battle to become champion.

Also in attendance on Saturday was the Duchess of Cambridge, who wore an eye-catching yellow dress paired with large black sunglasses, particularly fitting for the July sunshine.

Wimbledon 2022 – Day Thirteen – All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Killing Eve star Jodie Comer was also in attendance (Steven Paston/PA)

The duchess sat next to All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (AELTC) chairman Ian Hewitt in the Royal Box to witness Rybakina make history in becoming Kazakhstan’s first grand slam singles winner.

She later presented 23-year-old Rybakina with the The Venus Rosewater Dish and spoke to ground staff on the court.

Wimbledon 2022 – Day Thirteen – All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Elena Rybakina is presented with the The Venus Rosewater Dish by The Duchess of Cambridge (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Killing Eve actress Jodie Comer was also present for the match, and appeared to be enjoying herself while wearing a large pair of tortoiseshell sunglasses and a dark green dress with a plunging neckline.

Other stars at the sporting event included Ellie Goulding and Dame Maggie Smith.

Wimbledon 2022 – Day Thirteen – All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Dame Maggie Smith (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Dame Maggie, 87, was pictured making her way through the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on the arm of a fellow guest.

While Goulding, 35, sported a crisp white blouse with her signature blonde locks as she watched the match unfold on Centre Court.

Wimbledon 2022 – Day Thirteen – All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Ellie Goulding in the Royal Box (John Walton/PA)

Singer Elaine Paige was also spotted looking cheerful elsewhere in the grounds.

The 2022 championships will draw to a close on Sunday as Novak Djokovic and Nick Kyrgios take to Centre Court for the men’s singles final.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal