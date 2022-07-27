Kate Ferdinand reveals loss of unborn second child with husband Rio

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment

Kate Ferdinand reveals loss of unborn second child with husband Rio

By Press Association
July 27, 2022, 7:54 pm
Kate Ferdinand has revealed she lost her unborn second child at 12 weeks (Isabel Infantes/PA)
Kate Ferdinand has revealed she is “devastated and heartbroken” to have lost her unborn second child with husband and former England footballer Rio Ferdinand.

The former reality TV star shared the news with her Instagram followers on Wednesday.

Alongside a black and white photo of her legs resting on the edge of a hospital bed, Ferdinand, 31, wrote: “The last time I was in this hospital I was having Cree, but this time it was because our baby had no heartbeat in our 12 week scan and I had to have surgery.

“We were so excited & planning a space for our new baby in our family, we just couldn’t wait to share our news with you all, but unfortunately sometimes life just doesn’t go as we plan.

“So much to say, but somehow I can’t find the words. Absolutely devastated & heartbroken …but couldn’t be more grateful for the hugs I got from my big(er) babies coming through the door when we arrived home.”

Ferdinand, who found fame on the ITV reality show The Only Way is Essex, married husband Rio, 43, in September 2019 and the couple share a son, Cree, who was born in December 2020.

The former Manchester United star also has three children from his former relationship with his first wife Rebecca Ellison, who died of breast cancer in 2015.

At the time of her son’s birth, Ferdinand detailed her “traumatic” experience of undergoing an emergency c-section on Instagram.

She told her 1.4 million followers: ” After having an emergency c-section, and a bit of a traumatic birth I’ve been completely wiped out.

“The happiness has been overwhelming but so have the tears and emotions, I’ve felt like I can’t do what I’m meant to be doing with Cree as I haven’t been able to change or feed him consistently which has had me feeling all types of guilt, for Cree, Rio & that I can’t be doing what I normally do for the kids.

“It’s a whirlwind I just wasn’t expecting … but at the same time the most perfect whirlwind.”

