Home Entertainment

Ana de Armas seen with Marilyn Monroe’s platinum curls in trailer for Blonde

By Press Association
July 28, 2022, 3:08 pm
Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe (Netflix/PA)
Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe (Netflix/PA)

Ana de Armas transformed into Marilyn Monroe in the trailer for the biopic Blonde.

The Cuba-born actress, who recently appeared as Paloma in the Bond film No Time To Die, sports the Hollywood star’s famous platinum curls in the two-minute teaser.

Set to Diamonds Are A Girl’s Best Friend, it shows Monroe’s glamorous life as she gets ready for a film premiere before posing for the paparazzi.

But things take a dark turn as she admits to a confidante: “I can’t face doing another scene with Marilyn Monroe. Marilyn doesn’t exist.

“When I come out of my dressing room I am Norma Jeane. I’m still her when the camera is rolling. Marilyn Monroe only exists on the screen.”

De Armas is also seen recreating the famous movie still from the 1955 feature The Seven Year Itch in which her white dress blows up as she stands above a subway grate.

The trailer ends with the words “Watched by all, seen by none”.

Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe and Adrien Brody as Arthur Miller (Netflix/PA)

Based on the novel by Joyce Carol Oates, Blonde “boldly reimagines the life of Marilyn Monroe, exploring the split between her public and private selves”.

It follows the singer and actress from her volatile childhood as Norma Jeane to her international stardom and high-profile romances.

Written and directed by Australian film director and screenwriter Andrew Dominik, the film also stars Adrien Brody as playwright and husband Arthur Miller, as well as Bobby Cannavale, Julianne Nicholson, Xavier Samuel and Evan Williams.

Blonde launches on Netflix on September 28.

