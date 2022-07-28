Johnny Depp raises around £3m through sale of debut art collection

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment

Johnny Depp raises around £3m through sale of debut art collection

By Press Association
July 28, 2022, 4:34 pm Updated: July 28, 2022, 4:48 pm
Actor Johnny Depp (Castle Fine Art/PA)
Actor Johnny Depp (Castle Fine Art/PA)

Johnny Depp has raised around £3 million in just a few hours through a sale of his artwork.

The Hollywood actor, 59, announced on Instagram that he was selling prints from his debut collection, Friends And Heroes, through Castle Fine Art gallery in London’s Covent Garden.

The works depict four people who have inspired him, Rolling Stone Keith Richards, actor Al Pacino, folk legend Bob Dylan and Hollywood actress Elizabeth Taylor, and feature what are described by the gallery as “characteristic freehand flourishes”.

All 780 pieces sold within hours on Thursday, with framed individual images going for £3,950 and the complete portfolio of four images selling for £14,950.

Depp’s post on Instagram, captioned only “NOW AT #CASTLEFINEART”, prompted a rush of traffic to the gallery’s website causing it to crash.

He said: “I’ve always used art to express my feelings and to reflect on those who matter most to me, like my family, friends and people I admire.

“My paintings surround my life, but I kept them to myself and limited myself. No one should ever limit themselves.”

Depp’s Bob Dylan piece (Castle Fine Art/PA)

Speaking on behalf of fine art publishers Washington Green, Glyn Washington said: “Working with Johnny through the process of curating this collection and producing his limited edition artworks has been a singular joy and privilege.

“He is a true creative, with an extraordinary eye for detail and nuance. I look forward to introducing Johnny’s Friends And Heroes to our wide collector base through Castle Fine Art.”

In a press release, the gallery described Depp’s work as existing “at the intersection of pop art and street art” and as “pop art with feeling”.

The gallery had long been in talks with Depp about staging an exhibition and sale of his work, and expects to host more of it in the future.

The Keith Richards work (Castle Fine Art/PA)

The sale comes after the conclusion of Depp’s high-profile court case against his ex-wife Amber Heard.

A jury found a 2018 article Heard wrote for the Washington Post about her experiences as a survivor of domestic abuse to be defamatory and awarded 10.35 million dollars (£8.2 million) in damages to Depp.

Heard won on one count of her countersuit, successfully arguing that Depp’s press agent defamed her by claiming her allegations were “an abuse hoax” aimed at capitalising on the #MeToo movement.

The jury awarded her two million dollars (£1.5 million) in damages.

Johnny Depp’s Elizabeth Taylor print (Castle Fine Art/PA)

As deliberations took place, Depp appeared on stage with veteran rock guitarist Jeff Beck, 78, during his UK tour.

The pair also recently released a collaborative album, titled 18, which broke into the top 40 in the UK.

Earlier this month, Depp sold a series of non-fungible tokens (NFTs), called Never Fear Truth, which also depicted his close friends and heroes, raising nearly 800,000 dollars (£660,000) for charity.

