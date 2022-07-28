Cillian Murphy debuts as ‘father of atomic bomb’ in Oppenheimer teaser

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment

Cillian Murphy debuts as ‘father of atomic bomb’ in Oppenheimer teaser

By Press Association
July 28, 2022, 5:32 pm
Cillian Murphy as J Robert Oppenheimer (Warner Bros/PA)
Cillian Murphy as J Robert Oppenheimer (Warner Bros/PA)

Cillian Murphy has been pictured for the first time playing J Robert Oppenheimer, the man credited with the creation of the atomic bomb.

The Peaky Blinders star, 46, takes on the role for Christopher Nolan’s forthcoming film about the Manhattan Project, America’s Second World War plan to be first to develop nuclear weapons.

A one-minute teaser shows Murphy standing in front of a window looking out across the desert as a timer counts down to the moment “the world changes forever”.

Murphy is also seen walking down a corridor flanked by other physicists, his face covered in shadow cast by his hat.

As flames erupt across the screen, a voice says: “You gave them the power to destroy themselves and made him the most important man that has ever lived.”

Theoretical physicist Oppenheimer lived between 1904 and 1967 and is known as the “father of the atomic bomb”.

Emily Blunt will star as Oppenheimer’s wife Katherine, while Matt Damon and Robert Downey Jr are also reportedly appearing.

The film is based on the 2005 Pulitzer Prize-winning book American Prometheus: The Triumph And Tragedy Of J Robert Oppenheimer, by Kai Bird and Martin J Sherwin.

Murphy is a favourite collaborator of Nolan, 51, with the pair previously working together on the Dark Knight trilogy, Inception and Dunkirk.

As well as directing Oppenheimer, Nolan wrote the film’s script.

Oppenheimer is set for release on July 21 2023.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal