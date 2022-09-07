George Clooney reveals his dance moves are put to good use both on and off set

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

George Clooney has said he puts his comical dance moves to good use both on and off the film set, after showing off his dancing in his latest project.

The 61-year-old Hollywood actor stars alongside his good friend and fellow actor Julia Roberts in upcoming film Ticket To Paradise.

The film follows divorced couple David and Georgia, played by Clooney and Roberts, 54, respectively, as they are forced to reunite in an attempt to deter their daughter from marrying a Balinese seaweed farmer she meets while travelling.

Speaking about a scene in the film, in which Clooney and Roberts both show off their drunken dancefloor moves, Clooney told the PA news agency: “That’s how I dance, that’s my moves!”

While on the red carpet at the film’s premiere in London’s Leicester Square, Roberts concurred: “Those really are his moves!”

To which Clooney replied: “Yeah I really like those moves in general.”

Julia Roberts and George Clooney at the premiere of Ticket To Paradise in London (Ian West/PA)

The romantic comedy, which is set for release on September 16, sees American actress Kaitlyn Dever star as Roberts and Clooney’s daughter who travels to Bali with her best friend Wren, played by Billie Lourd.

Clooney and Roberts also considered whether they would behave in the same way as their on-screen characters if any of their children decided to elope abroad.

Roberts, who has three teenage children, said: “I would not and George would.”

To which Clooney jokingly added: “I’m a little smarter than her!”

He continued: “I don’t know what I would do.

“The good news is I’m so old, I won’t even have to worry about it.

“I’ll be on a walker and gumming my bread, so it really won’t matter.”

Clooney shares two young children, Ella and Alexander, with his wife, international human rights lawyer Amal Clooney.

Dever, 25, shared her “crazy” experience of working with Clooney and Roberts during the filming of the movie in Australia.

“I’m still starstruck. I just love them so much,” she told PA.

Kaitlyn Dever stars in Ticket To Paradise (Ian West/PA)

She added: “I’m now, I think, maybe beyond the starstruck point, because I know them now!

“But I just love the both of them so much, and what I love about their friendship is that it is so real and they have a genuine love for each other and that’s definitely apparent when you’re on set with them.

“George loves making Julia laugh, and Julia loves making George laugh. It’s literally the best thing to be around.

“I was just like a kid in a candy store.”

The film also stars Maxime Bouttier as Dever’s on-screen fiance Gede, and Lucas Bravo as Roberts’ younger boyfriend Paul.

Clooney and Roberts, who have previously starred alongside one another in films including Ocean’s Eleven and Money Monster, both also produced Ticket To Paradise.

Ticket To Paradise is released in UK cinemas on September 16.