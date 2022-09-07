Motsi Mabuse reveals future Strictly plans after departure of sister Oti

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Motsi Mabuse reveals future Strictly plans after departure of sister Oti

By Press Association
September 8, 2022, 12:03 am
Motsi Mabuse said she would be sad not to see her sister on Strictly this year (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)
Motsi Mabuse said she would be sad not to see her sister on Strictly this year (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)

Motsi Mabuse has said she is “sad” her sister Oti will not be a professional dancer on Strictly Come Dancing this year but reveals she will remain on the judging panel for as long as they want her.

The South African-born dancers appeared together on the BBC dance competition for a number of years but in February, Oti, 32, announced she was leaving the show after seven years.

Speaking to Prima magazine, 41-year-old Mabuse, who joined the programme’s judging line-up in 2019, confirmed she had no plans to exit the show any time soon.

Graham Norton Show – London
Oti Mabuse announced earlier this year that she was leaving Strictly (Isabel Infantes/PA)

She said: “I’ll be sad not to see her on Strictly this year.

“I’ll always worry about my sister, but I have to respect her decision and let her go. She’s proven that she can more than protect herself and push herself to new heights.

“Meanwhile, I’ll continue to fly the Mabuse flag on Strictly for as long as they want me.”

Oti, who won the show in 2019 with soap star Kelvin Fletcher and in 2020 with comedian Bill Bailey, had prompted speculation about her future with Strictly after appearing as a judge on the latest series of ITV’s Dancing On Ice.

Motsi Mabuse confirmed she had no plans to exit the BBC dance show any time soon (Prima UK/ Dan Kennedy/PA)

But Mabuse will return to screens when the new series launches on September 17 alongside head judge Shirley Ballas, Craig Revel Horwood, and Anton Du Beke becoming a regular fixture on the judging panel following Bruno Tonioli’s exit.

The judge revealed that she leads a double life once the show begins as she commutes between her home in Germany and the Strictly ballroom in the UK.

She explained: “From Monday to Friday, I lead a totally different life. I live in the forest; I take my child to playgroup in my pyjamas; I work out, sleep – and no-one gives a damn about me!

“Then, on Friday and Saturday, I glam it up, before returning to my ‘real’ life.”

Mabuse grew up in a dancing environment, with her mother – when she was aged about six – starting workout classes for women in their home town in South Africa and later setting up a dance school for children.

She revealed that despite her father wanting her to become a layer like him, she began dedicating all her spare time to dancing.

Motsi Mabuse’s mother set up a dance school for children in their home town in South Africa (Prima UK/Dan Kennedy/PA)

“I loved the freedom it gave me, and being able to express myself through my body”, she explained.

Mabuse went on to appear on Let’s Dance, the German version of Strictly Come Dancing, initially as a professional dancer but later as a judge on the show.

She also judged a number of other dance shows before taking over from Dame Darcey Bussell on the Strictly Come Dancing panel.

Despite her success, Mabuse admitted that she would not be encouraging her daughter to go into showbusiness.

She said: “I don’t want my daughter to follow in my dance footsteps! I want to keep her away from all that.

“Obviously, I want her to be proud of the things I’ve done, but if she said she wanted to go into showbusiness, I’d probably lock her up!”

Strictly Come Dancing launches on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on September 17.

Read the full interview in Prima’s October issue, on sale September 8.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from TV & Film

Penny Polar Bear introduces her two mothers (Channel 5/Peppa Pig/PA)
Children’s TV show Peppa Pig introduces its first lesbian couple
Mick Lynch, general secretary of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Rail union leader Mick Lynch to appear on BBC’s Have I Got News For…
Jade Goody’s son Bobby Brazier is joining EastEnders (BBC/PA)
Bobby Brazier says his mother Jade Goody would be ‘proud’ of his EastEnders role
Actor Stephen Tompkinson will claim self-defence when he goes on trial charged with grievous bodily harm, a court has heard (Isabel Infantes/PA)
Actor Stephen Tompkinson will claim self-defence at GBH trial, court told
Actor Stephen Tompkinson is appearing in court charged with inflicting grievous bodily harm (PA)
Actor Stephen Tompkinson in court on GBH charge
Bruno the brake car, is a new autistic character in Thomas & Friends (Mattel/PA)
Thomas & Friends to introduce first autistic character Bruno the Brake Car
Channel 4 (Lewis Whyld/PA)
Trade body chief urges new Culture Secretary to reconsider Channel 4 plans
(PA)
Gulf Arab nations ask Netflix to remove ‘offensive’ videos
The Duchess of Cornwall (left) with BBC presenter Fiona Bruce during a visit to the Antiques Roadshow at the Eden Project in Bodelva, Cornwall (Hugh Hastings/PA)
Camilla visits Eden Project to take part in Antiques Roadshow episode
Emily Maitlis (James Manning/PA)
BBC bosses say Emily Maitlis’ criticism of Newsnight case was ‘completely wrong’

More from Press and Journal

George Harmon.
Ross County defender George Harmon dealt injury setback after suffering hamstring tear
0
CR0037872 Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup semi-final between Formartine United and Huntly. Pictured are Robbie foster for huntly and Ryan Spink Picture by Paul Glendell 07/09/2022
EE Aberdeenshire Cup: Formartine edge past Huntly to reach final
To go with story by Chris Cromar. Newburgh cafe visited by Holywood stars Picture shows; Trellis Cafe staff. Newburgh. Supplied by Trellis Cafe Date; 06/09/2022
'They were lovely': North-east cafe welcomes Holywood stars
0
Aberdeen's Leighton Clarkson is booked for a challenge on Ross County's Callum Johnson.
Aberdeen midfielder Leighton Clarkson to serve two-game ban after charge of serious foul play
CR0037894 ________________________________________ Details: Comedy legends Ford Kiernan and Greg Hemphill, best known for their roles as Jack and Victor in Still Game visit the Co-op on Union Street to sign their own brand of whisky and gin. Pictured:Ford Kiernan and Greg Hemphill, signing bottles and getting photos taken with fans Picture by Paul Glendell 07/09/2022
Video: Around 400 Still Game fans meet the stars at Aberdeen bottle signing
0
An international team of geoscientists have shed some light on the ancient mystery. Supplied by Gerd Altmann/Pixabay/PA Wire.
Aberdeen University scientist's study of rocks 'paints a vivid and terrifying picture' of what…
0