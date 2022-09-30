New saga in the Planet Of The Apes film franchise announced for 2024

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment

New saga in the Planet Of The Apes film franchise announced for 2024

By Press Association
September 30, 2022, 2:09 am
New saga in the Planet Of The Apes film franchise announced for 2024 (Ian West/PA)
New saga in the Planet Of The Apes film franchise announced for 2024 (Ian West/PA)

20th Century Studios have announced the beginning of a new saga in the Planet Of The Apes franchise, which is due to arrive in 2024.

The Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes starts production next month and stars Owen Teague, Peter Macon, and English actress Freya Allen, the studio said.

It will be helmed by Maze Runner franchise director Wes Ball.

The film is due to pick up “many years” after the final film in the previous trilogy, War For The Planet Of The Apes, which was released in 2017.

It starred Woody Harrelson alongside Andy Serkis, who reprised his CGI role as the original talking ape, Caesar.

Along with the announcement, 20th Century Studios also shared a piece of concept art, which showed an unidentified ape riding a horse, while a hawk comes to land on its arm.

Based on a novel by Pierre Boulle, the first film of the Planet Of The Apes franchise was released in 1968.

Rise of the Planet Of The Apes was released in 2011 and followed by 2014’s Dawn Of The Planet of the Apes and War For The Planet Of The Apes three years later.

