Home Entertainment

Beckham family congratulate matriarch Victoria after Paris Fashion Week show

By Press Association
October 1, 2022, 3:45 am
Beckham family congratulate matriarch Victoria after Paris Fashion Week show
Beckham family congratulate matriarch Victoria after Paris Fashion Week show (Ian West/PA)

The Beckham family have congratulated matriarch Victoria Beckham as she presented her first catwalk show at Paris Fashion Week in almost three years.

Former England international footballer David said he was “so proud” of his wife and reminded her to “enjoy the moment”.

All of the Beckham siblings, including brothers Brooklyn, Romeo and Cruz, as well as 11-year-old Harper, joined their parents for the event in the French capital on Friday.

“PARIS BABY. Today we celebrate YOU @victoriabeckham,” David wrote on Instagram, sharing a picture of his wife.

“You have worked so hard to get to this moment so enjoy it but remember it’s only the beginning for you & team VB. We are so proud of you.”

The eldest Beckham, Brooklyn, also congratulated his mother in his Instagram story, reposting her picture of him, his father and siblings, sitting with Vogue bosses Edward Enninful and Anna Wintour.

Brooklyn was joined by his wife, Nicola Peltz Beckham, for the occasion, despite recent rumours of tensions between her and Victoria.

In her own posts the former Spice Girl said she was “so grateful” to her family and Vogue for “always supporting me”.

She also shared a picture of her daughter alongside model sisters Bella and Gigi Hadid, who both took to the runway for her show.

Describing her catwalk, she wrote: “Bold. Feminine. Delicate. Sexy. Those are the ideas I was thinking of for #VBSS23.

“It’s about embracing femininity and shifting between soft and hard, structured and fluid.

“Thank you so much to my incredible team and to these incredible VB women!!”

