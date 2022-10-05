I’ve won the lottery again and again with Matilda, says composer Tim Minchin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment

I’ve won the lottery again and again with Matilda, says composer Tim Minchin

By Press Association
October 5, 2022, 8:17 pm Updated: October 5, 2022, 11:15 pm
Alisha Weir and Tim Minchin arrive for the world premiere of Roald Dahl’s Matilda at the BFI Southbank in London during the BFI London Film Festival (Ian West/PA)
Alisha Weir and Tim Minchin arrive for the world premiere of Roald Dahl’s Matilda at the BFI Southbank in London during the BFI London Film Festival (Ian West/PA)

Australian comedian and composer Tim Minchin said it is surreal hearing his music as the soundtrack to Hollywood blockbuster Matilda The Musical.

The movie based on Roald Dahl’s beloved book kicked off the 66th edition of the London Film Festival on Wednesday, two months before its cinematic release.

Directed by Tony winner Matthew Warchus, it stars Dame Emma Thompson as bullish headteacher Miss Trunchbull and Bafta rising star Lashana Lynch as Matilda’s kindly teacher Miss Honey.

Stephen Graham and Andrea Riseborough play the trashy, TV-watching, money-obsessed Mr and Mrs Wormwood.

Minchin, who was the composer and lyricist for the Olivier and Tony Award-winning show Matilda The Musical, told the PA news agency: “I feel like I’ve just won the lotto again and again with this thing.

“I loved making it so much and I thought it would be good enough to go to the West End and that was about as far as my brain got.

World premiere of Roald Dahl’s Matilda – BFI London Film Festival 2022
Lashana Lynch arrives for the world premiere of Matilda The Musical (Ian West/PA)

“But year after year I get to see new actors bring it back to life, new manifestations of it in schools and I get letters from people about what it means to them.

“And then this, to see Lashana, Alisha (Weir) and what Matthew has done with this film, it’s not easy to take a stage musical and turn it into a feature film and I think he’s a brilliant, brilliant writer and creator.

“I got to write a new song which was such a joy and I can’t wait to see it on the big screen.”

World premiere of Roald Dahl’s Matilda – BFI London Film Festival 2022
Dame Emma Thompson (Ian West/PA)

Arriving at the movie’s premiere at the BFI London Film Festival, newcomer Alisha Weir, who stars in the title role as Matilda, said all of the big name cast were her heroes.

She told PA: “It was my first ever big film, it was just amazing and I was quite nervous but they made me feel so welcome.

“I was watching everything they were doing so I can be like them as well.”

Speaking about her reaction to getting the role, she said: “I was just so stunned, I started crying and I was just so happy and grateful.

World premiere of Roald Dahl’s Matilda – BFI London Film Festival 2022
Alisha Weir and Stephen Graham (Ian West/PA)

“Growing up I have always loved Matilda, it has just always been one of my favourites. I just can’t believe it, I don’t know when it will sink in but it’s mad to think that I’m Matilda.”

The original 1996 film of Matilda, based on Dahl’s 1988 novel of the same name, starred Welsh actress Pam Ferris as the formidable Miss Trunchbull while Danny DeVito, Rhea Perlman and Mara Wilson also featured.

It was later adapted for the stage by screenwriter Dennis Kelly with an initial run by the Royal Shakespeare Company at Stratford-upon-Avon starting in November 2010.

A year later in 2011, the musical had its West End premiere with the Broadway debut following in 2013.

Talking about adapting the musical from the stage to the screen, Kelly told PA: “It was really hard, it was difficult.

Roald Dahl’s Matilda Photocall – BFI London Film Festival 2022
Dennis Kelly, Matthew Warchus and Tim Minchin (Ian West/PA)

“I think it was harder going from the stage to the screen than it was going from the book to the stage, probably because the screen as a medium is so literal. Every shot has to be thought about.

“But it feels like it is worth it. I think if you don’t get fun in it you may as well go home. It’s actually quite emotional, I think it is more emotional than the stage play.

“I always get moved by kindness and generosity…Lashana and Alisha are just incredible together and when I see that scene in Miss Honey’s cottage, it is just beautiful.”

Comedian and actor Sindhu Vee, who stars as kindly librarian Mrs Phelps, explained her personal attachment to the film.

World premiere of Roald Dahl’s Matilda – BFI London Film Festival 2022
Sindhu Vee stars in Matilda The Musical (Ian West/PA)

She told PA: “I love the story, I love the book, I’ve seen the musical eight times because I have three kids, and I love the idea of being the librarian because there was a librarian in my life who let me read books instead of walk the playground and get bullied.

“I had a terrible stammer as a child and I was the only non-Caucasian child. (Matilda The Musical) speaks to me very, very closely.”

She added that it was “mind-blowing” to work alongside the big-name cast.

The film is due out in UK cinemas from November 25.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Entertainment

Dr Alex George revealed he has been diagnosed with ADHD (Ian West/PA)
Dr Alex George reveals ADHD diagnosis
Lola Pearce is set to receive a brain tumour diagnosis in an upcoming EastEnders storyline (BBC/Kieron McCarron/PA)
EastEnders to work with cancer charities to tackle new brain tumour storyline
Damian Lewis (Unicef/PA)
Damian Lewis: Featuring in Faces Of Soccer Aid exhibition ‘a real honour’
Vagrant Real Estate, aka Nick Cronin, Aberdonian producer and DJ.
YouTube channel launched to shine a light on vibrant Aberdeen creative scene
David O'Doherty is one of the Aberdeen International Comedy Festival 2022 headliners.
Q&A: Irish funnyman David O'Doherty on Aberdeen, oil rig ads and being hit with…
David O Russell and Christian Bale attend the European premiere of Amsterdam (Ian West/PA)
Christian Bale ‘ecstatic’ not to be acting at the moment
Author and creator of the James Bond character Ian Fleming (PA)
New editions of original Bond novels to be released under Ian Fleming imprint
The Cher Show is at HMT in Aberdeen this week.
REVIEW: The spectacular Cher Show 'turns back time' in Aberdeen
Tricia Tuttle at the BFI London Film Festival programme launch (Jonathan Brady/PA)
We chose joyous films to open and close London Film Festival, says director
Emma Mackey is best known for playing Maeve Wiley in the Netflix series Sex Education (Ian West/PA)
Emma Mackey on playing Emily Bronte: I was raised on period dramas

Most Read

1
To go with story by Jenni Gee. McLaughlan admitted causing serious injury by careless tractor driving Picture shows; Dale McLaughlan. N/a. Supplied by Design Team Date; 28/09/2022
‘Careless’ farmer turned tractor into path of overtaking tipper van which spun almost 180…
2
The former John Lewis store and Broadford Works in Aberdeen were both considered for the new Grampian national treatment centre. Image: Kenny Elrick/ Kath Flannery/ DC Thomson
Location identified for £130m Aberdeen hospital after bosses rule out city landmarks
3
More than meets the eye: Stepping inside 2 Mitchell Brae is a pleasant surprise with accommodation over two floors and three bedrooms to choose from. Photos supplied by Aberdein Considine.
Beautiful Balmedie apartment on the market for just under £200,000
4
CR0038800 Lee Matthews Extinction Rebellion protest at the Sir Duncan Rice Library Aberdeen University Picture by Kami Thomson / DC Thomson 05-10-2022`
Extinction Rebellion holds ‘die in’ at Aberdeen University with demands to abandon oil and…
5
To go with story by Erikka Askeland. Don't betray us again: Why Scotland's two green freeports must be in Highlands and north-east Picture shows; Highlands and north-east . NA. Supplied by Michael McCosh/ DC Thomson Date; 02/09/2022
Two freeport bids have been selected behind closed doors – so what’s the delay?
6
The High Court in Edinburgh.
Jail for ‘family men’ caught with £900,000 cocaine haul in Highlands
7
Inverurie man Jim Bruce who has a hernia that leaves him in 'so much pain' on holiday
Extreme NHS Grampian pressures forces Aberdeenshire man, 70, to endure eight-hour wait to help…
8
Broadstraik Inn owners
‘We want to save people money’: Elrick’s Broadstraik Inn reopens with cheaper pints
9
Statue toppled over among the plants at Elgin Biblical Garden
Elgin Biblical Garden statues found knocked to the ground with legs snapped in half
10
Michelle Watson verbally abused police when they arrived following her report of a possible gas leak.
Woman who reported bogus gas leak told police officers she would ‘bite their faces…

More from Press and Journal

CalMac cancelled a number of services due to the bad weather.
Stormy seas and strong winds force CalMac to cancel a number of services
Emerson House, Dolphin Drilling's new base in Dyce, Aberdeen.
Dolphin Drilling dives into office relocation in Aberdeen
Jordan Tillson.
Jordan Tillson says Ross County must hit reset button following crushing Motherwell loss
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Drum Property Group annual results Picture shows; Drum's Buchanan Wharf development in Glasgow. Glasgow. Supplied by Drum Property Group Date; Unknown
Aberdeen property group Drum cashing in on central belt work
Peterhead boss Jim McInally
Peterhead boss Jim McInally felt a point would have been fair against FC Edinburgh
Stephen Gallacher fully supports the new deal to transform the Scottish Open.
Stephen Gallacher: Important month ahead for me or Q School beckons

Editor's Picks