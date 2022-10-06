I try to pick projects that will feel impactful for others, says Letitia Wright

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment

I try to pick projects that will feel impactful for others, says Letitia Wright

By Press Association
October 6, 2022, 8:55 pm
Letitia Wright (Ian West/PA)
Letitia Wright (Ian West/PA)

Letitia Wright said she felt a responsibility to be a vessel for the voice of an asylum seeker while filming her upcoming project Aisha.

The Black Panther: Wakanda Forever actress, 28, stars as a Nigerian girl caught in Ireland’s immigration system alongside co-star Josh O’Connor in director Frank Berry’s latest drama.

Arriving at the film’s UK premiere at the BFI London Film Festival, Wright told the PA news agency: “When I read the script from Frank I just thought this is a beautiful piece of art, well crafted and well put together and this is why I wanted to be a part of it.

“I wanted to be a vessel for this story and I boldly asked to be a part of it and connected with him.

“I definitely felt a responsibility to be a vessel for her voice, I try to pick projects that will feel impactful for others, I try to find projects that will allow people to feel that a conversation is being started about something in the world that could be an injustice, grief, or falling in love for example.

“As filmmakers the aim is to take subject matters and put it into a film that will provoke conversation and stir up thought and stir up some sort of change.

“I think naturally how the world works and the way we are as creatives we are sensitive to all that is around us.”

Wright, whose on-screen friendship with O’Connor’s character blossoms throughout the film, described working with The Crown actor as “great.”

Charles Finch and Chanel pre-Bafta party
Josh O’Connor (Isabel Infantes/PA)

She told PA: “He’s gentle, he’s a kind artist and he’s so generous.

“It was a beautiful treat for me to see Conor (Healy) unfold before my eyes, I could see how Josh put his character together.

“He was so gentle in the way he dealt with Aisha, it is an unexpected connection in the film that I am so proud of.”

Director Berry explained how four years of research culminated in the film Aisha.

He told PA: “It was a long road, it developed out of my previous film about the Irish prison system and I learned the Irish prison system and immigration system are run by the same department so I decided to learn more.

“The way I make films is very collaborative, listening is a key part of the process.

“A lot of the people I met ended up in the film and were involved all the way through.

“The idea was to make something as true as we could, to get as close to realism as we could just to open up that space to talk and not to undermine by getting things wrong.

“I put a lot of pressure on myself to make sure it is as true as possible.

“Cinema can make you feel, it is very powerful, it’s harder to forget if you’ve felt something.

“The idea was to get the audience to feel something, to feel what it’s like to have state built barriers telling you that because you’re seeking asylum you can’t do this and you can’t do that, to ask the audience why are there barriers and I think it’s powerful to do that in a story.

“We tried to express through a story of human connection two people who get on really well and become friends and to see that very pure basic human connection and to see how this affects it to try and show the injustice of the situation.”

Virgin Media BAFTA TV Awards 2021 – Arrivals – London
Letitia Wright (Ian West/PA)

The director added that he allowed the relationship between Wright and O’Connor to evolve naturally on screen.

“I try not to impose literal direction,” he said.

“To allow the performances to bloom really and that is what happened with Letitia and Josh, you get out of the way and watch it evolve and before my eyes they’re two such incredible actors just to see it really come to life was beautiful.

“The purpose of doing this was to create a space for discussion and research very heavily and put something on the screen, a story worth telling, and get people to think and I think we’ve done that.

“There’s a lot of pride from everyone in the film.”

Aisha is released in cinemas and on Sky Cinema from November 17.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Entertainment

Tilda Swinton signs autographs as she arrives for the UK premiere of The Eternal Daughter during the BFI London Film Festival 2022 at the Royal Festival Hall, Southbank (Ian West/PA)
Tilda Swinton embodies her mother and herself in ‘personal’ passion project
Jodie Turner-Smith, Greta Gerwig, and Raffey Cassidy (Ian West/PA)
Greta Gerwig: Working with Adam Driver on White Noise was a ‘full-circle moment’
Justin Bieber is meant to perform in Aberdeen next year.
Justin Bieber postpones UK tour - including Aberdeen date
Boyzlife Aberdeen
Keith Duffy on finding his voice with Boyzlife and playing Aberdeen
Harry Hill will bring his stand-up show to Aberdeen
Let's get silly as Harry Hill heads for the Aberdeen International Comedy Festival
Michaela Coel has spoken about what drew her to the character of Aneka in the upcoming Black Panther sequel (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Michaela Coel was sold on Black Panther role because her character is ‘queer’
Picture by SANDY McCOOK 25th September '17 Inverness Library which was closed yesterday afternoon after an object fell through a ceiling.
Here's what to expect as Ness Book Fest returns with in-person events for the…
Poster for Aberdeen Folk Club's 60th celebrations
Aberdeen Folk Club which played host to legends Billy Connolly and Gerry Rafferty celebrates…
Oscar-winning actress Dame Emma Thompson (right) with Alan Rickman (PA)
Dame Emma Thompson: When Alan Rickman was funny he was hilarious
Dr Alex George revealed he has been diagnosed with ADHD (Ian West/PA)
Dr Alex George reveals ADHD diagnosis

Most Read

1
The crew of the Guiding Star were rescued in the North Sea. Image: MCA.
WATCH: Eight crew members rescued from North Sea after Peterhead fishing boat sinks after…
2
Staff, including Dillan James Carter on right, leave the cinema. Picture by Chris Sumner/DCT Media
Heartbroken Belmont Filmhouse staff describe moment ‘strangers came in and said we’d lost our…
2
3
CR0027315 An ambulance at A&E Accident and Emergency, ARI, Aberdeen Royal Infirmary. Picture by Kami Thomson / DCT Media 29-03-2021`
Fury as Aberdeen pensioner with broken hip forced to take taxi to hospital after…
4
anti-social behaviour
Chainsaws and fishing gear stolen from shed in Lhanbryde
5
Union Terrace Gardens in Aberdeen could be reopening "within weeks". Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.
‘We are getting close… and I mean very close’: Union Terrace Gardens FULL reopening…
6
6
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin exchanges words with Hibs' Ryan Porteous at Easter Road.
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin receives EIGHT-match ban from Scottish FA for Ryan Porteous comments
7
The High Court in Edinburgh.
Remorseless Christmas Day rapist jailed for seven years
8
To go with story by Adele Merson. Health Secretary Humza Yousaf has failed to comment on a potential 10-year timeline to fully restore maternity services in Moray. Picture shows; Dr Gray's Hospital in Elgin and Health Secretary Humza Yousaf. . N/A. Supplied by DCT Media. Date; Unknown
Moray maternity campaigners to get update after years without answers
9
Banffshire and Banffshire Coast
Aberdeenshire Council leader branded ‘village fool’ as administration strained over lack of official plan
10
Council bosses have pledged that "anything not right will be rectified" after "serious concerns" were raised about damage to granite steps and the quality of work at Union Terrace Gardens. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.
Damaged granite at £30m UTG site put down to ‘inevitable snagging’ by council chiefs
2

More from Press and Journal

North Sea platform at sunset.
Nearly 900 North Sea blocks up for grabs in 33rd UK oil and gas…
Ross County manager Malky Mackay.
Malky Mackay heartened by ownership and honesty of Ross County players in wake of…
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin has challenged his side to eradicate vulnerability at set-pieces
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin welcomes selection headache for New Firm derby... but won't be…
Inverness head coach Billy Dodds.
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds hails impact of 'revelation' Cammy Harper
Worrying Abut Money has been created to help people struggling to make ends meet. Image: PA.
Interactive online tool for money support launched in Moray
Martin MacDougall has been picking up litter in Inverness city centre for 35 years. Image: Martin MacDougall/ Facebook.
Inverness street cleaner sweeps up 35 years in the job
Shetland coastal erosion site
Prehistoric pottery and mysterious stone box gathered in Shetland to protect them from coastal…
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin during the 3-2 loss to Motherwell.
'Extremely disappointed' Aberdeen to appeal Jim Goodwin's eight-match ban
Shetland flag waving in the air
Should Shaetlan be recognised as a language? UHI working on groundbreaking Shetland language plan
Justin Bieber is meant to perform in Aberdeen next year.
Justin Bieber postpones UK tour - including Aberdeen date

Editor's Picks