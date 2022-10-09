Dame Judi Dench says latest film about old age pays tribute to NHS staff

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment

Dame Judi Dench says latest film about old age pays tribute to NHS staff

By Press Association
October 9, 2022, 8:44 pm
Dame Judi Dench attending the European premiere of Allelujah during the BFI London Film Festival 2022 (Yui Mok/PA)
Dame Judi Dench attending the European premiere of Allelujah during the BFI London Film Festival 2022 (Yui Mok/PA)

Dame Judi Dench has said her upcoming film Allelujah speaks to the “debt we owe” NHS staff.

The veteran actress, 87, stars in the story about surviving old age alongside Absolutely Fabulous star Jennifer Saunders and Harry Potter’s David Bradley.

Based on the stage play by Alan Bennett and written by Call The Midwife screenwriter Heidi Thomas, the film was directed by Sir Richard Eyre.

European premiere of Allelujah – BFI London Film Festival 2022
Dame Judi Dench and director Sir Richard Eyre (Yui Mok/PA)

Dame Judi and Sir Richard arrived together at the movie’s European premiere at the BFI London Film Festival on Sunday.

Sir Richard told the PA news agency: “It’s really important because the film is about old age, how we all look after old people, whether they be parents or grandparents, and how the country looks after the health of the National Health Service.”

Dame Judi, who plays Mary Moss in the film, added: “And the debt we owe them (NHS staff) too for doing it.”

Speaking about her reasons for becoming involved in the project, Dame Judi told PA: “Richard was my reason. And Alan (Bennett)…there were a lot of friends in it which is always very nice, a great luxury when you’re filming to have a few mates around.

“Being friends, being with somebody who you admire who you work with, having the luxury of all being together, you don’t have to go through that process of getting to know somebody, we already knew each other so it was a great ease.”

Sir Richard said he hoped people “take a desire to take care of the people that you love” after watching the film.

He added: “In a sense, every day was a highlight because every day we had actors who actually were friends and who I think are completely wonderful.

“So every day I looked forward to because I’d be working with friends who, in Judi’s case, happened to be geniuses.”

The film, set in the geriatric ward of a small Yorkshire hospital, is about how people fight back when the hospital is threatened with closure.

Saunders, who plays Sister Gilpin in the film, told PA: “Richard Eyre asked me too and I had just done a play with him and he’s an amazing director so I completely trusted that he knew what it was doing.

“It’s got amazing names and Judi Dench is in it, I mean what’s not to love.

“Especially after the years that we’ve just been through and it’s always in the news, what about social care and the NHS and I don’t think it’s ever not relevant.”

Saunders added that social care “needs thinking about”.

“It’s not resolved and you can’t just throw money at it,” she said. “It needs every one of us to think about it, because it’s going to happen to all of us.”

Bradley, best known for playing caretaker Argus Filch in the Harry Potter films, said working with Dame Judi was something he had always hoped to achieve.

“Judi is somebody, I knew her family, we both come from York… It’s always been my dream to work with her and although we didn’t have any direct scenes together, it was a treat just being in the same screen,” he said.

“For me working with the likes of Richard Eyre, Alan Bennett and Heidi Thomas, great writing and I think it’s going to provoke a lot of debate about the issues.

“Anything set in an NHS facility is bound to create some kind of conversation but I just think it’s a great story.

“I just hope people enjoy the characters living in the NHS hospital and the people who work there under very difficult conditions, which we know about, and I hope it brings open a lot of debate about something which is a very topical issue.”

Famous faces walked the red carpet in support of their family members starring in the film – including Lord Of The Rings actor Andy Serkis who was supporting his son Louis Serkis-Ashbourne and wife Lorraine Ashbourne, and Poldark star Eleanor Tomlinson in support of her brother Ross.

Allelujah is released on February 17 2023.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Entertainment

Bill Nighy (Ian West/PA)
Bill Nighy’s latest film about ‘grabbing every single day as if it’s your last’
Jack Thorne co-wrote the film (Lauren Hurley/PA)
Jack Thorne hopes The Swimmers will challenge attitudes towards refugees
Comedy legend Jack Dee is one of Aberdeen International Comedy Festival's headliners.
REVIEW: Hilariously grumpy comedian Jack Dee is the perfect tonic for sell-out Music Hall…
Adwoa Aboah (Ian West/PA)
Adwoa Aboah says loneliness attached to sobriety is like a ‘grieving period’
Timothee Chalamet stars in Bones And All (Yui Mok/PA)
Luca Guadagnino ‘immediately’ saw Timothee Chalamet as Bones And All lead
Jennifer Lawrence arrives for the European premiere of Causeway during the BFI London Film Festival 2022 at the Royal Festival Hall, Southbank Centre, London (Yui Mok/PA)
Jennifer Lawrence says she ‘became a commodity’ after Oscar win
A aerial view of The Liverpool waterfront with a Mersey Ferry at the ferry terminal. The city region is expecting a financial boost from hosting Eurovision (Peter Byrne/PA)
Eurovision expected to bring boost to Liverpool economy
Florence Pugh arriving for the UK premiere of The Wonder during the BFI London Film Festival 2022 at the Royal Festival Hall, Southbank Centre, London (Ian West/PA)
Florence Pugh praises director who left ‘no leaf unturned’ on set of The Wonder
Crowds cheer on Boyzlife at Aberdeen Music Hall. Picture Wullie Marr/DCT Media
Gallery: Were you at Boyzlife's concert in Aberdeen?
Sofie Hagen brought her new show Fat Jokes to Aberdeen.
REVIEW: Joyous punchlines courtesy of Sofie Hagen at The Lemon Tree

Most Read

1
A black and white image of a young Bill MacDowell and a colour photo of him now
The Renee and Andrew MacRae case: Four statements from a killer
2
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. court Picture shows; Marianne Downie appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.. Fraserburgh. Supplied by DCT Design Team / Facebook Date; Unknown
Woman attacked and robbed man who took her in for cup of tea
3
The flood alert covers most of the north and north-east of Scotland. Image: Sepa.
Flood warnings issued for Stonehaven and Orkney at high tide
4
Lisa Williams defends her world champion status in Carrbridge. Image: James Ross.
Cafe owner takes home golden spurtle after winning World Porridge Making Championships for second…
5
Dundee United's Aziz Behich makes it 1-0 against Aberdeen at Tannadice.
‘That was a shambles’ – Aberdeen fans react to painful 4-0 defeat by Dundee…
6
Attendees gathered for a group photo after the meeting in Krakatoa bar. Image: Cameron Roy / DC Thomson.
‘It needs a positive attitude’: Hundreds gather in attempt to save Belmont Filmhouse

More from Press and Journal

Nicola Sturgeon: Scottish independence will improve relations with rest of UK
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Lawyer Malcolm Gunnyeon joins Brodies from Dentons Picture shows; Clare Bone and Malcolm Gunnyeon, new partners at Brodies.. don't know. Supplied by Brodies Date; Unknown
Leading Aberdeen lawyer moves from Dentons to Brodies
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Aberdeen Chamber/British Chambers survey findings on how firms are dealing with inflation and cost-of-doing business Picture shows; Inflation/Scotland flag image. n/a. Supplied by DCT Media Date; 09/10/2022
Inflation hitting north-east faster as three-quarters of firms plan to raise prices before the…
To go with story by Andrew Dykes. Blaze Manufacturing Picture shows; Stuart White, Ann Johnson and Howard Johnson of Blaze.. -. Supplied by Blaze Manufacturing Date; 04/10/2022
Jobs boost as Aberdeenshire safety firm Blaze fires up new strategy
Jonny Hayes in action against Dundee United.
Jonny Hayes 'embarrassed' by Aberdeen's 4-0 defeat at bottom club Dundee United
Dame Judi Dench attending the European premiere of Allelujah during the BFI London Film Festival 2022 (Yui Mok/PA)
Bond brothers put Scottish airline Loganair up for sale
Grady McGrath celebrates after sealing Brechin's 3-0 victory at Brora. Images: Donald Cameron/SportPix
Grady McGrath hails Brechin City fitness after victory at Brora Rangers
Picture of Keith's Kieran Mooney clearing the ball away from Formartine's Kieran Lawrence. Picture by Kenny Elrick
Kieran Mooney hits hat-trick for Keith; Rothes edge Vale; Huntly overcome Nairn County
Leanchoil Hospital.
Leanchoil Hospital project, cabins at new distillery and new floodlighting approved at tennis court
Dame Judi Dench attending the European premiere of Allelujah during the BFI London Film Festival 2022 (Yui Mok/PA)
Weekend court roll – homophobic soldiers and a BMX bandit

Editor's Picks