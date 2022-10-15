Oscar-winning filmmaker Guillermo del Toro identifies ‘strongly’ with Pinocchio

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment

Oscar-winning filmmaker Guillermo del Toro identifies ‘strongly’ with Pinocchio

By Press Association
October 15, 2022, 3:03 pm
Director Guillermo del Toro poses with a model of the character Pinocchio (Viannry Le Caer/AP/PA)
Director Guillermo del Toro poses with a model of the character Pinocchio (Viannry Le Caer/AP/PA)

Academy-award winning director Guillermo del Toro said he has wanted to make his latest film Pinocchio since he was a child because he identifies “very strongly” with the character.

His stop-motion musical animation based on Carlo Collodi’s tale follows the journey of a wooden boy magically brought to life by a puppet-maker’s wish.

The film, set during the rise of fascism in Mussolini’s Italy, stars newcomer Gregory Mann in the title role alongside Star Wars actor Ewan McGregor as Sebastian J Cricket.

Britain LFF Pinocchio Red Carpet
Cate Blanchett poses with a model of the character Pinocchio (Vianney Le Caer/AP)

It also features Harry Potter’s David Bradley and James Bond villain Christoph Waltz, as well as Tilda Swinton and Cate Blanchett.

Arriving at the film’s world premiere at the BFI London Film Festival, del Toro told the PA news agency: “I identify very strongly with two characters in literature: the creature of Frankenstein and Pinocchio.

“I wanted to make it since I was a kid and this particular incarnation has been with me for about 15 years.

“I wrote it for Tilda (Swinton), I wrote it David Bradley etc and occasionally, life has blessed me to work with people like Cate, meet people like Christoph, and find someone like Gregory, who played Pinocchio. That is more serendipity.

“I am as happy as I can be of any movies – for me, one of my top three favourites.”

Britain LFF Pinocchio Red Carpet
Christoph Waltz (Vianney Le Caer/AP)

The project marks del Toro’s animated feature film directing debut and is his first feature film since The Shape Of Water, which garnered four Academy Awards in 2017, including best director and best picture.

Pan’s Labyrinth won three Academy Awards at the 2007 Oscars, including best art direction, while the two Hellboy films were box office successes, as was 2013’s science-fiction monster film Pacific Rim.

The acclaimed director, screenwriter and producer is known for his distinctive style, combining a fascination with fantasy and the supernatural with blockbuster success.

He said: “I think the idea is that Pinocchio is one of 10 or 12 characters in literature that can be transformed by who tells the story and what is told to the story.

“You can put it in space, the future, and make it a metaphor for politics, about family, so it’s incredibly malleable.

“This is why I wanted to call it Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio because what it has that is unique – is me.”

Finn Wolfhard, John Turturro, Tim Blake Nelson and Golden Globe winner Ron Perlman also have roles in the film.

Waltz, who plays Count Volpe in the upcoming animation, told PA: “Guillermo has got an angle, he’s got a very specific angle and I like him as a person. So why not play together?

“You always have restrictions, whether it’s a sound studio or a big film studio, there will always be certain things that would throw you.

“We understand each other, I think I know what he’s after, so I can contribute, it makes me happy.”

Britain LFF Pinocchio Red Carpet
Gregory Mann who plays Pinocchio (Scott Garfitt/AP)

Mann, who stars at Pinocchio, told PA that being at the world premiere of the film on his 13th birthday was “the most incredible day” of his life.

Speaking about working with del Toro, he added: “Working with Guillermo, it was incredible.

“The way he does stuff, I find it incredible. He gave me the right techniques to look at a line in a different way and and truly gives the best energy that Pinocchio would want.

“For the singing parts, obviously at some points I have to go very high pitch, so two times a week for about two months, I had to train my voice with a voice coach in the Palladium.”

The film will be released on Netflix in the UK on December 9.

