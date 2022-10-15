Barbara Broccoli hopes Till will ‘inspire people to activate themselves’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment

Barbara Broccoli hopes Till will ‘inspire people to activate themselves’

By Press Association
October 15, 2022, 10:11 pm
Barbara Broccoli has spoken about creating her latest film Till (Suzan Moore/PA)
Barbara Broccoli has spoken about creating her latest film Till (Suzan Moore/PA)

Barbara Broccoli has said she hopes her latest project Till will “inspire people to activate themselves in whatever way they can to be a champion for change”.

The film is based on the true story of Mamie Till-Mobley’s pursuit of justice for her 14-year-old son, Emmett Till, who was lynched in 1955 while visiting his cousins in Mississippi.

Arriving at the film’s UK premiere at the BFI London Film Festival, James Bond producer Broccoli told the PA news agency: “That’s the thing we’re really hoping for, that people will see it and it will inspire people to activate themselves in whatever way they can to be a champion for change and make the world a better place.”

Speaking about the true story behind the film, 62-year-old Broccoli said: “It’s a story that’s never really been told and the fact that 67 years after the event there’s still no justice for the lynching of Emmett Till.

“It’s a story that has great humanity and I think people should see it, it has a lot of relevance to the world today.”

The film stars Danielle Deadwyler in the title role, as well as Jalyn Hall, Frankie Faison, and Haley Bennett.

Whoopi Goldberg also features and Broccoli spoke about her relationship with the 66-year-old actor, telling PA: “We’ve been very close friends for over 35 years, so she’s been a big champion of this film and she’s an extraordinary person.

“She is magnificent in the film, she brings so much heart into the film and she’s been a wonderful person to work with.

“I’ve enjoyed every moment of it. She’s fierce, a kind of warrior of the truth.”

Broccoli added that the process of creating the film, which has been 18 years in the making, was “deeply emotional”.

“It was very emotional,” she said.

“We had some of Emmett Till’s family members with us along the way, and so there were some specific scenes that were deeply emotional.”

London mayor Sadiq Khan was also at the film’s premiere and spoke about his decision to feature the film at the Mayor of London gala.

He told PA: “It’s really important, people think George Floyd being murdered in Minnesota doesn’t matter to us, the story of Emmett Till in the 1950s doesn’t matter to us, but it does.

“Racism is still around in 2022. We’ve got to make sure that we remember the stories of the past, but also don’t divorce the present from the past.

“And when you look at the campaigning Emmett Till’s mum did, when you see the fact that it inspired a movement in America. I think the same applies in the UK with Doreen Lawrence and what happened to her son Stephen.

“But I think also, all of us need to be anti-racist and understand that prejudice, discrimination and bias still exist in London but also we’ve got to recognise the importance of allyship and this is a moving, heart breaking, sad story, but also an inspirational story.”

Deadwyler, 40, who plays the lead role of Mamie Till-Mobley, explained what drew her to the role, telling PA: “I knew about the story since elementary school, it was just a part of my childhood in Atlanta, Georgia, which has a deep civil rights legacy, and so that’s the connective tissue for me personally.”

Till will be released in the UK on January 13.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Entertainment

Charlie Tuppen of Pitmedden.
GALLERY: Did you go pumpkin picking today? Best pictures from Udny launch in Ellon
Director Guillermo del Toro poses with a model of the character Pinocchio (Viannry Le Caer/AP/PA)
Oscar-winning filmmaker Guillermo del Toro identifies ‘strongly’ with Pinocchio
review of Netlix film Blonde
TV review: Blonde is a disturbing look at star being eaten alive by her…
Carey Mulligan attending the International premiere of She Said (Ian West/PA)
Carey Mulligan felt ‘compelled as a woman’ to be in film about female heroism
Leo Sayer will be celebrating 50 years as a recording artist with a gig at Aberdeen's Music Hall.
Leo Sayer celebrates his golden years with 50th anniversary gig at Music Hall
Diana Gabaldon is the author of nine Outlander novels. Image: Jason Hedges
Diana Gabaldon tells how Doctor Who inspired global phenomenon Outlander as she arrives in…
aberdeen entertainment quiz
QUIZ: Put your knowledge of stage, screen and music to the test
The Emmerdale Family Funday, held at Inchmarlo Golf Centre, Banchory - in aid of the Anthony Nolan Trust. Tony Audenshae who plays Bob Hope with Four-year-old Jasmine Walker. Pictures Colin Rennie. - Saturday June 5, 2004.
Emmerdale at 50: How the cast of the ITV soap have taken the north-east…
Elizabeth Banks during the filming for the Graham Norton Show (Jonathan Hordle/PA)
Elizabeth Banks felt ‘deep responsibility’ to release new film after Roe v Wade
Actors in James IV - Queen of the Fight, coming to Aberdeen
Rona Munro’s smash hit, James VI – Queen of the Fight, comes to His…

Most Read

1
Marks and Spencer, St Nicholas Street, Aberdeen during the Coronavirus outbreak. Picture by Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Marks & Spencer to speed up store closure plans
2
Seoul Aberdeen
Restaurant review: Korean and Japanese cuisine that is good for the soul at Seoul…
3
A96 near Pitmachie. Image: Google Street View.
A96 near Insch reopens in both directions following lorry crash
4
CR N/A The George Street entrance to the Bon Accord Centre, Aberdeen. Picture by Kami Thomson / DCT Media 06-04-2021`
Ice rink, dodgems and mini golf planned for mothballed Bon Accord Centre bowling green
5
Campers have set up in the Old High Church in Inverness. Image: Malcolm MacCallum.
Campers pitch up outside historic Old High church in Inverness
6
Rain and wind are delaying transport services along the West Coast. Image: Shutterstock.
Travel disruption spreads across West Coast amidst stormy weather
7
Pictures by JASON HEDGES 14.10.2022 URN: CR0038896 Food and drink story on the reopening of Utopia Cafe in Inverness Picture:Kevin Paterson Pictures by JASON HEDGES
Utopia Cafe in Inverness back in action after ‘overwhelming’ response to staff appeal
8
Nisa Local on George Street, Aberdeen. Image: Google Maps
Thief broke into Nisa through roof and filled bin with thousands of pounds of…
9
The Old High Church has been put on to the market. Picture by Sandy McCook.
Friends of Old High Church in Inverness planning to make bid for kirk building
10
The roof at Stromness Academy's atrium will be replaced this summer
Island academy on the hunt for a new head teacher

More from Press and Journal

The Banchory skatepark was opened on Saturday. Picture by Wullie Marr.
Newly revamped Banchory skate park finally reopens after five years of planning and fundraising
Here are the winners from Saturday's competitions. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Royal National Mod: Saturday's results in full
Stanley Bruce and Captain Peter King with the commemorative plaque. Picture by Paul Glendell.
Plaque commemorating 150th anniversary of Aberdeen ship's success in tea clipper race unveiled
Pictured at Perth Theatre is Craig Sutherland of Crieff, winner of the Premier Grade Pibroch, the James R Johnston Memorial Trophy and the John T Macrae Cup for Premier Grade March Strathspey and Reel piping competitions. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Far travelled piper wins gold at home
10-year-old Alistair was crowned the winner of the under 13's Accordion competition at Perth's AK Bell Library. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Lanark youngster overcomes adversity to win at his first Mod
Gregor Grierson of Dumfries with the W.G.G.Wilson trophy for Pibroch in the 16-18 age group. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Dumfries teen proud to take home first place
Malky Mackay.
Malky Mackay pleased with Ross County's efforts to snatch late winner in 1-1 draw…
Elgin manager Gavin Price. Image: Bob Crombie
Elgin City manager Gavin Price frustrated as side slip up against 10-man Forfar Athletic
5 key moments from day one of Green conference
Ross Callachan celebrates scoring for Ross County against Dundee United.
Fine Premiership margins underlined as Ross County held to 1-1 draw by Dundee United

Editor's Picks

Most Commented