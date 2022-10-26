EastEnders’ Lola Pearce receives heartbreaking brain tumour diagnosis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
EastEnders’ Lola Pearce receives heartbreaking brain tumour diagnosis

By Press Association
October 26, 2022, 8:08 pm
Lola Pearce has received a heart breaking brain tumour diagnosis ( BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron/PA)
Lola Pearce has received a heart breaking brain tumour diagnosis ( BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron/PA)

EastEnders’ Lola Pearce has received a heartbreaking brain tumour diagnosis, during which it was confirmed she has a glioblastoma multiforme in Wednesday evening’s episode.

Earlier this month, the BBC One soap opera announced it was working with two leading cancer charities to ensure Lola’s storyline is portrayed as sensitively and realistically as possible.

After suffering a seizure, viewers saw Lola, the outgoing beautician played by Danielle Harold, in a hospital bed during Wednesday’s episode as she awaited an update on her health with partner Jay Brown by her side.

During an emotional scene, Lola was told by a doctor: “The MRI confirms what we already thought, that you have a glioblastoma multiforme, which is a fast growing and spreading tumour.”

Harold, 30, has played Lola, the granddaughter of Billy Mitchell, since 2011 and has previously been at the centre of hard-hitting storylines including a teenage pregnancy.

After being told that she will need to undergo an operation in order to remove the tumour, Lola asked: “So once you’ve cut it out it’ll all be gone?”

To which the doctor replied: “Not necessarily,” before going on to explain the serious nature of the “very aggressive” form of cancer Lola has been diagnosed with.

A visibly distressed Lola said: “Yes necessarily. I’ve got a daughter, a job, a family, I haven’t got time for cancer.”

In order to tackle the difficult storyline as accurately as possible, EastEnders is working with Brain Tumour Research and Macmillan Cancer Support.

According to research carried out by Brain Tumour Research, brain tumours kill more children and adults under the age of 40 than any other cancer.

Later in the episode, viewers were given an insight into the aftermath of such a devastating diagnosis, with Lola initially telling Jay that she doesn’t want anyone else, including her grandfather Billy, to know about her diagnosis.

“Jay, I’ll tell them when I want, when I’m ready,” she said.

Lola is set to undergo an operation in an attempt to remove the tumour (BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron/PA)

“You know what Pops is like, as soon as I mention the c word he’s going to lose his mind. Start treating me different and wrapping me in cotton wool.”

However, after losing her balance during a walk through Walford with Jay, a terrified Lola admits: “I’m going to have to tell everyone aren’t I?”

In an emotional exchange with Billy, Honey and Ben Mitchell, Lola shared the news of her brain tumour.

She said: “I wasn’t completely honest with you guys about what happened at the hospital. They did find something on my scan… A tumour… I’ve got a brain tumour.”

In attempt to reassure her emotional grandfather, an uncertain looking Lola added: “Billy, please don’t panic, that’s why I didn’t tell you. I didn’t want you to worry did I? I’m going to be fine.

“I’m going to go into hospital tonight, they’ll remove the tumour next week and then a bit of chemo if it’s not all gone.”

She later requested that the news is kept between her close family members until she feels ready for other people to know.

Ben asked Lola what she plans to tell their daughter Lexi, to which Lola replied: “Ben, I don’t know.”

Unbeknownst to the family, a scared looking Lexi has overheard the conversation.

Lola’s future remains uncertain given that the average prognosis for glioblastoma is very short, with many patients given a little as 12 to 18 months to live.

Treatment options for the cancer are very limited and there is currently no cure. According to Brain Tumour Research, only 25% of patients diagnosed with the cancer survive for longer than a year.

EastEnders continues on BBC One.

