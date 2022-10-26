Billy Eichner said Leslie Jordan ‘paved the way’ for LGBT community

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment

Billy Eichner said Leslie Jordan ‘paved the way’ for LGBT community

By Press Association
October 26, 2022, 8:58 pm
Billy Eichner (PA)
Billy Eichner (PA)

Billy Eichner said the late gay actor Leslie Jordan “paved the way” for “the rest of us”.

The creator of Funny Or Die’s Billy On The Street said he is still “shocked and saddened” by Jordan’s death, after the Will And Grace star died aged 67 on Monday following a car crash.

Eichner, 44, said the UK Celebrity Big Brother contestant, known for his uplifting Instagram videos, promoted his LGBT+ movie Bros to his followers.

Speaking at the Bros premiere in London, the actor told the PA news agency that he wrote to Jordan to thank him for talking about the movie and told him: “You’re a legend.”

Jordan, he said, then replied: “I love you Billy.”

Eichner, who starred in American Horror Story, as did Jordan, added: “An image of him appears in Bros in one of our fictional Christmas movie posters and we had to get his permission for that and I do know him.

“It’s so sad. I’m so genuinely shocked and terribly sad about losing him, especially because he really had to pave the way for the rest of us.

“I remember seeing Leslie Jordan, he did off Broadway like 25 years ago about his life growing up as a gay man in the South and (I’ve been) tracking his success since then.”

Celebrity Big Brother 2014
Leslie Jordan arriving to enter the Celebrity Big Brother house at Elstree Studios, Borehamwood (Ian West/PA)

Eichner’s new movie Bros is one of the first gay romantic comedies released by a major studio.

He added that “historically” LGBT+ characters were not seen, but that is now changing.

He told PA: “We need major studios to come around and tell our own (LGBT+) stories and portray ourselves. I hope we’re contributing to that.”

His co-star and love interest in the film, Luke Macfarlane, said: “I think the more stories we tell with queer characters the more easy and accepting it is.”

The 42-year-old actor is known for his gay storyline on American drama series Brother And Sisters, and came out in 2008.

He told PA he is happy that his friends and family “always let him know his most authentic self was his most interesting self” and it is “shit” if your life is not like that.

When asked if he thought the film had changed minds, director of Bros Nicholas Stoller said he has been told by parents of his friends who are “two older very religious couples” that they “love” Bros.

The 46-year-old added: “They loved it. (They said) it was touching and such a moving story.

“That was a thing which I hoped and expected and it’s kind of relatable.

“It’s a human love story.”

Bros is set for release in cinemas on October 28.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Entertainment

Lola Pearce has received a heart breaking brain tumour diagnosis ( BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron/PA)
EastEnders’ Lola Pearce receives heartbreaking brain tumour diagnosis
Colin Macleod aberdeen
Aberdeen-bound singer Colin Macleod on balancing life as an Isle of Lewis crofter with…
Fiona Soe Paing's new cutting-edge album, blending bothy ballads and electronic music - will preview at Aberdeen's Sound Festival. Image: Provided by Fiona Soe Paing.
Massive Attack meets bothy ballads in north-east musician's cutting-edge album
Kevin Bacon kidnapped by Guardians Of The Galaxy in new Holiday Special trailer (Jane Barlow/PA)
Kevin Bacon kidnapped by Guardians Of The Galaxy in new Holiday Special trailer
doctor who aberdeen comic con
Doctor Who star Sylvester McCoy to appear at Aberdeen Comic Con with Stranger Things…
Will Smith hails ‘epic’ movie night with Rihanna, ASAP Rocky and Dave Chappelle (Doug Peters/AP)
Will Smith hails ‘epic’ movie night with Rihanna, ASAP Rocky and Dave Chappelle
Tom Parker’s widow Kelsey Parker said attending the Pride Of Britain awards was ‘really hard’ without him (Ian West/PA)
Tom Parker’s widow: Pride Of Britain awards is ‘really hard’ without him
Paul Rudd offered shady deal in new trailer for Ant-Man: Quantumania (PA)
Paul Rudd offered shady deal in new trailer for Ant-Man: Quantumania
Red Note Ensemble. Image: Julie-Howden.
Sound Festival to open with Jules Verne-inspired composition Aber-Din
Rory, Robin, and Alannah from the Pure Radio Scotland Robin Galloway Breakfast show
Robin Galloway is on Pure Radio Scotland every morning - and that's no wind…

Most Read

1
Banks o' Dee have been hit with a 24-point deduction. Picture by DC Thomson/Wullie Marr
Banks o’ Dee hammered with 24-POINT penalty as player registration issue sees them drop…
2
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Terry Brannon. CR0037775 30/08/22 Picture by KATH FLANNERY
‘Very damaged’ army veteran trashed hotel bar and crashed car while fleeing police
3
Look out, restaurant staff - James Corden and his wife Julia Carey may be headed your way. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen waiters reveal their own customers from hell after James Corden shows how it’s…
4
Former footballer Martin Johnston, who was diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease in 2018. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson
‘It’s the same fears I have for my family’: Former footballer Martin Johnston opens…
5
A burned-out section of roof is visible following a fire at a property in Elgin. Image: Jason Hedges.
Investigation launched into late-night fire in Elgin
6
Bryan Maclennan outside Tain Sheriff Court
‘It ends today or it ends in jail’: Sheriff’s warning to seagull shooter
7
Billy Eichner (PA)
Aberdeen Airport taxis slammed after traveller forced to wait 30 minutes for cab
8
Park House oozes style and luxury with open-plan spaces and the chance for indoor-outdoor living.
Five-bedroom house with gym and games room scores high points
9
To go with story by Craig Munro. A majority of readers are in favour of public money being used to help build the proposed new Dons stadium at the beach. Picture shows; Featured image for Aberdeen FC stadium funding poll results, featuring artist's impression.. Aberdeen City Council. Supplied by Roddie Reid/DC Thomson Date; 26/10/2022
POLL RESULTS: Majority of P&J readers support public money being used to help build…
10
The new AC Hotel by Marriott Inverness has officially opened today; six-days ahead of schedule. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson.
New Marriott hotel in Inverness opens ahead of schedule

More from Press and Journal

Tui passengers were forced to wait for 10 hours at the airport. Photo by Shutterstock (10635183f).
Tenerife holidaymakers stranded as Tui flight to Aberdeen is cancelled, again
Paul O’Connor is the manager of the Inchgarth Community Centre. Image: Heather Fowlie/ DC Thomson.
Garthdee finally raising the roof on 'leaky' Inchgarth Community Centre
CR00391649 Fire on Union Grove, emergency vehicles etc. Pic by Chris Sumner Taken..............26/10/22
Watch as fire appliances called to put out chimney blaze in Aberdeen
Flooding is likely in parts of the Western Isles. Image: Murdo Mclean.
Sepa issues 12 flood warnings for the Western Isles and one for Stonehaven
Gregor Sey, organiser of Aberdeen Cocktail Week, with Tequila Casa team member, Misha. Image: Aberdeen Cocktail Week.
Aberdeen Cocktail Week 2022 comes to a close - but 2023 festival will be…
Dunphail Distillery
Third generation moonshiner ready to distill Forres whisky after raising £2m
Shetland Islands Council is delighted to announce that it has now taken possession of the new Anderson High School and Halls of Residence
Biggest island school will need a new leader after 20 years of service
Councillor for Speyside Glenlivet Derek Ross.
Moray wind farm public inquiry costs council £150k
Charlie Nicholas playing for Aberdeen against this weekend's opponents Rangers in the 1989 League Cup final.
Pittodrie legend Charlie Nicholas a 'Jim Goodwin fan' and backs Aberdeen to finish third…
A spooky-looking stuffed pumpkin pepper from Cath Kidston.
Midweek meal: Get your fangs into this fa-boo-lous recipe for Halloween stuffed pumpkin peppers

Editor's Picks

Most Commented