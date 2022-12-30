Sir Anthony Hopkins celebrates 47 years sober and says ‘be kind to yourself’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment

Sir Anthony Hopkins celebrates 47 years sober and says ‘be kind to yourself’

By Press Association
December 30, 2022, 4:28 pm
Sir Anthony Hopkins (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Sir Anthony Hopkins (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Sir Anthony Hopkins has celebrated 47 years of sobriety and told his fans to “be kind to yourself” in a touching new year message.

The 84-year-old Oscar-winning actor has spoken candidly about recovering from alcoholism in a video posted on Instagram.

In the video, captioned “Wishing everyone a healthy 2023”, Sir Anthony said: “Hello everyone, I just want to wish everyone a happy new year and also to say I’m celebrating 47 years today of sobriety.

“But this is a message not meant to be heavy, but I hope helpful.

“I am a recovering alcoholic and to you out there, I know there are people struggling in this day and age of cancel and hatred and long compromise, children being bullied.

“I say to this, be kind to yourself, be kind. Stay out of the circle of toxicity with people if they offend you.

“Live your life, be proud of your life.

“47 years ago, I was in a desperate situation and despair and probably not long to live.

“And I just happened to acknowledge one day that there was something really wrong with me. But I didn’t realise that it was a kind of condition. A mental, physical, emotional condition called alcoholism or addiction.

“I’m not an expert on drugs. I’m not an expert on anything. I know nothing, except that I have found a life where no one bullies me.

“I will say to all you young people who are being bullied, take heed, you be proud of yourself. Don’t listen to them, don’t let yourself be put down.

“Depression is part of being alive sometimes, and anxiety, life is tough.”

Investitures – Sir Anthony Hopkins – Buckingham Palace
Sir Anthony Hopkins outside Buckingham Palace after he was knighted by the Queen (Martin Keene/PA)

Sir Anthony, who was was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II for his services to drama in 1993, went on to encourage any of his 3.9 million Instagram followers struggling with addiction to engage in the 12-step recovery programme and praised the free and accessible nature of the recovery programme, saying “it will give you a whole new life”.

He added: “All I can say is that I have the best life I could ever imagine and I can’t even take credit for it.

“So wherever you are, get help. Don’t be ashamed. Be proud of yourselves, whatever you do, don’t let anyone put you down.

“Don’t let anyone put you down. If you’re going to be angry, be angry. Don’t let anyone put you down.

“Celebrate yourself as I do myself, although I know nothing. Lots of love to you.”

A number of famous faces left positive responses to the video, with actor Hugh Jackman commenting: “Well said!”

While model Naomi Campbell thanked The Silence Of The Lambs star, writing: “Thank you Sir @anthonyhopkins you are shining beacon of light , you inspire me on my journey in recovery,” to which Sir Anthony replied: “One day at a time, dear.”

In 1992 Sir Anthony won the Oscar for best actor for his performance as Hannibal Lecter in The Silence Of The Lambs.

He scooped a second Academy Award for best actor in 2021 for The Father, becoming the oldest nominee and winner of the award.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Robert Haytack sits on one of the many empty plots at Lossiemouth Bay Caravan Park. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
2
Shaun Ritchie
Missing from The Broch: Our documentary reveals new details surrounding Shaun Ritchie’s disappearance
3
Sharleen Spiteri alongside Dame Judi Dench. Image: Ewan Venters/Twitter.
Dame Judi Dench rings in the New Year in Braemar with Sharleen Spiteri
4
Aberdeen city's Hogmanay celebrations on on Schoolhill. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.
Thousands gather for Hogmanay celebrations across the north and north-east
5
Glen Cairns has been taking impressive images of Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire. Image: Glen Cairns
Drone photographer shining light on Union Street’s beauty
6
The Ninian South platform
WATCH: Viral Tiktok video shows life on a North Sea platform
7
Dogwalkers in Roseisle Forest, one of the many wonderful nature walks just a short journey from Elgin you can enjoy. Image: Gordon Lennox/DC Thomson
Five nature walks near Elgin for the New Year
8
A diver swimming through the ocean above a pile of cocaine with the eyes of Julian Chisholm in the background
The Hunt for Mr X: Our documentary investigates North Sea diver behind £100m Highland…
9
Lewis Capaldi urged people to sign up to Doddie Aid after climbing Ben Hogh on Coll. Image: Lewis Capaldi/Instagram
Lewis Capaldi hikes up Coll’s Ben Hogh for Doddie Aid
10
Samantha Morrice and Sean Innes with baby Cody and his sister Stevie and brother Luke. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families

More from Press and Journal

To go with story by Keith Findlay. supertrawler controversy Picture shows; Margiris supertrawler. North Sea. Supplied by Greenpeace Date; 04/10/2019
Campaign group outraged by supertrawler's presence off Lewis
Cam Smith or another LIV player winning another major seems to be the best way the 'rebel' tour can make any impact in 2023.
TEE TO GREEN, STEVE SCOTT: Less political intrigue, more golf in 2023, please
Andy Samuel, chief executive of the Oil and Gas Authority, beside Pocra Quay, Aberdeen
New Year Honours: Former NSTA boss Andy Samuel awarded CBE
A monument to Moray: Yvonne Findlay's new book is a love letter to Lossiemouth's…
Pictures by JASON HEDGES 15.01.2021 URN: CR0033156 Picture:Extinction Rebellion hold a (silent) protest in Inverness City Centre earlier today. The march is to protest against the Police Crime Sentencing and Courts Bill. Pictures by JASON HEDGES
Extinction Rebellion announces ‘temporary shift’ away from disruption
The incident happened at a property on Keirhill Avenue. Image: DC Thomson
Police probe sudden death of Westhill schoolboy
Heavy rain is forecast over parts of the Highlands from Tuesday. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Yellow warning for heavy rain in the Highlands issued
A man has been arrested following Sunday's crash. Image: Jasperimage
Man charged following three-vehicle New Year's Day crash on A9
The frozen pitch at Braeview Park, Beauly. Beauly. Image: Beauly Shinty Club
Shinty: Lovat Cup clash between Beauly and Lovat frozen off
Peterhead manager David Robertson. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Peterhead: David Robertson talks up Kevin Joshua signing as recruitment continues

Most Commented