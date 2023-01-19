How diverse are this year’s Bafta film nominations?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
How diverse are this year’s Bafta film nominations?

By Press Association
January 19, 2023, 4:51 pm
The 2023 Bafta film nominations are some of the most diverse in the history of the awards (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
The 2023 Bafta film nominations are some of the most diverse in the history of the awards.

Nearly four in 10 (38%) acting nominations have gone to non-white performers: the second highest proportion on record.

Half of the nominees for leading actress and supporting actress are non-white, though white performers have received the majority of nominations for leading actor and supporting actor.

The figure of 38% non-white acting nominees is up from 29% last year and is well above historical levels.

SHOWBIZ Bafta
(PA Graphics)

Only one other year has seen a more diverse line-up: 2021, when a record 67% of acting nominations went to non-white performers.

It is a stark contrast with the 2020 list, when every acting nominee was white.

A diverse range of nationalities is represented on the 2023 list, with nominations for actors from Australia, Cuba, Germany, Ireland, Malaysia and the Philippines, along with the UK and United States.

Ireland is particularly well-represented and accounts for a quarter of all 24 acting nominations, with nods for Kerry Condon, Colin Farrell, Brendan Gleeson and Barry Keoghan (The Banshees Of Inisherin) plus Daryl McCormack (Good Luck To You, Leo Grande) and Paul Mescal (Aftersun).

Actors from the UK make up just five of the 24 nominations, or 21%: one of the lowest proportions on record.

(PA Graphics)

The average since 2000 has been 33%.

In 2002, 60% of acting nominations went to British talent, and this remains the highest proportion so far this century.

A particularly lean year came in 2013, when British actors accounted for just 15% of the nominations.

Of the 24 people nominated in the four acting categories, 14 are first-time nominees – down from 19 in 2022 and 21 in 2021.

One area where diversity has taken a step backwards is in the category for best director.

Last year women made up half of the nominees, and in 2021 they outnumbered men by four to two.

(PA Graphics)

This year just one woman has been nominated: Gina Prince-Bythewood, for the film The Woman King.

There have been only three female winners of the best director award in Bafta history: Kathryn Bigelow (for The Hurt Locker in 2010), Chloe Zhao (Nomadland in 2021) and Jane Campion (The Power Of The Dog in 2022).

