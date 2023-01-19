She’s not going to be gossip: Priyanka Chopra on public reaction to her daughter

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
She’s not going to be gossip: Priyanka Chopra on public reaction to her daughter

By Press Association
January 19, 2023, 6:05 pm
Priyanka Chopra Jonas has spoken to British Vogue about the birth of her daughter (Zoe Ghertner/Vogue/PA)
Priyanka Chopra Jonas has said her daughter is "not going to be gossip" in response to negative reaction surrounding her surrogate pregnancy.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has said her daughter is “not going to be gossip” in response to negative reaction surrounding her surrogate pregnancy.

The 40-year-old actress and her husband Nick Jonas announced the birth of their daughter, who was born via a surrogate, in January last year.

Speaking to British Vogue about how her daughter Malti Marie has changed her outlook on her career, Chopra Jonas said: “It’s been 20 years of hustling and working at breakneck speed. I’ve always been like, ‘What’s the next thing?’…

“But now I feel I have a centre, a sense of calm, because every decision ends up being about her.”

Reflecting on the reaction to her and Jonas’s decision to welcome their daughter via a surrogate, Chopra Jonas said: “I’ve developed a tough hide when people talk about me.

“But it’s so painful when they talk about my daughter. I’m like ‘Keep her out of it’.

“I know what it felt like to hold her little hands when they were trying to find her veins. So no, she’s not going to be gossip.

“I’ve been really protective of this chapter of my life with my daughter because it’s not about my life only, it’s hers too.”

Malti Marie was born prematurely, a full trimester before her due date, and ultimately spent more than 100 days in an intensive care unit.

Recalling the period of time she and Jonas, 30, spent in hospital with their daughter, Chopra Jonas added: “We spent every single day with her on my chest, on my husband’s chest.

“I didn’t know if she would make it or not.”

Priyanka Chopra Jonas for British Vogue (Zoe Ghertner/Vogue/PA)

Chopra Jonas and singer and actor Jonas have been married since 2018 and have previously been careful to protect their daughter’s identity, covering her face with emojis in pictures on social media.

“I had medical complications,” said Chopra Jonas while briefly touching on the reasons behind her surrogacy journey.

“This was a necessary step, and I’m so grateful I was in a position where I could do this.

“Our surrogate was so generous, kind, lovely and funny, and she took care of this precious gift for us for six months.”

In response to internet trolls who have taken to theorising about why the couple made their decision, Chopra Jonas added: “You don’t know me. You don’t know what I’ve been through.

“And just because I don’t want to make my medical history, or my daughter’s, public doesn’t give you the right to make up whatever the reasons were.”

The full interview with Priyanka Chopra Jonas is available in the February issue of British Vogue, available via digital download and on newsstands from January 24.

