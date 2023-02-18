Hugh Jackman reveals football club plans to get back at Ryan Reynolds

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Hugh Jackman has revealed he received multiple offers to become a co-owner of rival teams to Wrexham AFC after Ryan Reynolds took part control of the football club.

The status of the Welsh club was elevated overnight after Hollywood stars Reynolds and Rob McElhenney became co-chairmen of the non-league side in February 2021.

Appearing on Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg, Jackman was asked if he would consider purchasing a team, noting that Manchester United was up for sale.

‘I want to score against Wrexham to stick it to Ryan Reynolds’ Hugh Jackman jokes that instead of taking over a football club he would like to play for onehttps://t.co/ToP0yC6Lmm pic.twitter.com/2fbu83xPbB — BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) February 18, 2023

The Australian actor, 54, replied: “Man U? I’m not sure I have that kind of money, in fact, I know I don’t have that kind of money.”

He added: “I will admit to you that when Ryan bought that team, I did get more than one offer from rivals to that team for £1 to come in as a co-owner.

“And it did seriously tempt me.”

Jackman refused to reveal which teams had proposed the offers but he said he had a better idea of how to get back at Reynolds to continue their faux feud.

He explained: “Michael B Jordan, I was with last night and he’s a co-owner of Bournemouth and I was like ‘You know what? This whole thing of outsiders coming in buying football teams, it feels a little easy’.

“So I’ve decided to go one step further. I’m actually going to try out for the team.”

Wrexham owner Ryan Reynolds (centre) (Peter Byrne/PA)

Jackman said he would trial for Norwich City football club, saying: “I think if I really want to stick it to Ryan Reynolds, then if Wrexham get to play Norwich, because obviously there’s a different level here, I think it’d be best if I was heading in the winner.”

He admitted that Norwich City’s nickname of the Canaries does not sound intimidating but said that they were “everybody’s favourite second team”.

Jackman and Reynolds have famously been locked in a faux feud, which is said to have originated from their time working together on 2009’s superhero film X-Men Origins: Wolverine.

Earlier this year, Jackman begged the Academy not to “validate” Reynolds, after learning the Deadpool actor had been shortlisted for the best original song Oscar.

The Australian actor and singer said having Reynolds receive a nomination in the category would “make the next year of my life insufferable”.

Meanwhile, after Jackman performed the opening night of his new Broadway show The Music Man, Reynolds presented the actor with a framed picture of himself with a note saying: “Good luck with your little show.”