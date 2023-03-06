Keanu Reeves on expanding the John Wick universe in the franchise’s latest film

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Keanu Reeves on expanding the John Wick universe in the franchise’s latest film

By Press Association
March 6, 2023, 10:37 pm
Keanu Reeves (Ian West/PA)
Keanu Reeves (Ian West/PA)

Keanu Reeves has said they wanted to expand the John Wick universe in the franchise’s latest film, by connecting to his character’s journey and opening up the storyline friendships.

The hyper-violent series follows the eponymous hero assassin, played by Reeves, as he attempts to take revenge on those who have wronged him.

In the upcoming film, John Wick: Chapter 4, Wick uncovers a path to defeating the High Table, the body that governs organised crime across the entire world, but before he can earn his freedom he must face a new enemy with powerful alliances across the globe and forces that turn old friends into foes.

John Wick: Chapter 4
Keanu Reeves and Ian McShane star in the latest John Wick instalment (Ian West/PA)

Speaking to the PA news agency about the latest instalment at a gala screening in central London, Reeves, 58, said: “I think we wanted to be fresh and different, I don’t know if that was really our goal.

“I think we really wanted just to expand the John Wick universe, but really connect to John and the journey that he was on but also now opening it up to friendships.

“If anything, maybe the action is a little more sophisticated and complex, just in terms of all the moving parts that are now in some of the sequences.

“But our intention was just really to, as we’ve always done, is just do what we love and hopefully other people will like it too.

“It’s kind of like making a meal, you cook up this feast and hopefully people will have a nice time.”

He added that he had an “amazing time” filming the project but that he could not choose which was his favourite in the franchise as they are “all very special” to him.

Asked whether he thinks the High Table can be defeated, he admitted: “I don’t know but I’ll die trying.”

The actor was joined by his co-stars, including singer Rina Sawayama who is making her film acting debut in the project.

John Wick: Chapter 4 – gala screening – London
Ian McShane, Keanu Reeves, Rina Sawayama, Scott Adkins, Natalia Tena and Chad Stahelski attending the gala screening of John Wick: Chapter 4 (Ian West/PA)

Ian McShane, Scott Adkins, Natalia Tena and director Chad Stahelski also attended the gala in Leicester Square, London.

The John Wick franchise began with the original film in 2014 and has become a critical and commercial success.

It was followed by John Wick: Chapter 2 in 2017 and John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, which arrived in 2019 to critical acclaim.

John Wick: Chapter 4, produced by Lionsgate, will be in cinemas on March 24.

