Home Entertainment

Florence Pugh’s boldest red carpet moments as she attends A Good Person premiere

By Press Association
March 8, 2023, 9:50 pm
Florence Pugh attending the UK premiere of A Good Person, at the Ham Yard Hotel in London (Ian West/PA)
Florence Pugh attending the UK premiere of A Good Person, at the Ham Yard Hotel in London (Ian West/PA)

Florence Pugh donned a dramatic black outfit with billowing sleeves as she stepped out onto the red carpet for the premiere of her latest project, A Good Person.

The 27-year-old actress, who has become known for her unapologetically daring outfits, stars as the lead in the film written and directed by her former partner Zach Braff.

At the London premiere on Wednesday, Pugh opted for a pair of high-wasted tailored houndstooth trousers, which she paired with a high-neck black top embellished with a sequined pattern.

UK premiere of A Good Person
Florence Pugh at the UK premiere of A Good Person (Ian West/PA)

Pugh completed the outfit with a pair of long black gloves, which extended up to her forearms and featured bows which dropped to the floor, as well as black ribbons woven into her hair which was slicked back in an updo.

The actress is no stranger to the red carpet and here we look back at some of her boldest looks to date…

Florence Pugh 2023 Baftas
Florence Pugh at the 2023 Baftas (Ian West/PA)

Never one to shy away from a bright colour, Pugh was luminescent at the recent EE Bafta Film Awards.

She wore an orange strapless gown by French fashion house Nina Ricci, made up of layers of tulle and paired with black platform shoes.

Florence Pugh attending the British Independent Film Awards ceremony
Florence Pugh at the British Independent Film Awards in 2022 (Ian West/PA)

Pugh channelled the boudoir fashion trend for the British Independent Film Awards, wearing a pale pink lingerie-inspired slip gown from Rodarte, paired with a sheer pink tulle cape.

Florence Pugh with her grandmother at the 2022 Venice Film Festival
Florence Pugh with her grandmother at the 2022 Venice Film Festival (Alamy/PA)

Valentino is Pugh’s go-to designer on the red carpet. She wore a black tulle dress from the French fashion house studded with silver for the Venice Film Festival red carpet last year.

This look was all about making a statement: the dress had oversized sleeves, a dramatic train, and was completely sheer except for a bodysuit underneath.

Florence Pugh at the 2022 Baftas
Florence Pugh at the 2022 Baftas (Ian West/PA)

Pugh’s stylist, Rebecca Corbin-Murray, described her 2022 Baftas look on Instagram as “business at the front, party at the back”.

The black Carolina Herrera minidress had long sleeves and a statement pink bow trailing to the floor on the back.

For the London premiere of Marvel film Black Widow – where she plays Yelena Belova opposite Scarlett Johansson – Pugh amped up the glamour in a black Miu Miu ensemble with a midriff cut-out, crystal-encrusted lacing, wet look hair and edgy pink make-up.

Florence Pugh at the 2020 Oscars
Florence Pugh at the 2020 Oscars (Alamy/PA)

Pugh chose an unusual teal colour for her first Oscars in 2020, where she was nominated for the best supporting actress award for her role in Little Women.

The Louis Vuitton dress featured a tiered skirt, V-neckline and belt around the waist – all topped off with a glittering diamond and topaz necklace.

Florence Pugh at the 2020 Baftasafterparty
Florence Pugh at the 2020 Baftas (Matt Crossick/PA)

Pugh wore a creation from experimental Belgian designer Dries Van Noten for the 2020 Baftas: a black minidress with a bright pink satin cape overlaid on top, with bubble shoulders and black ribbon ties.

Pugh’s outfit to the 2020 Critics Choice Awards was anything but understated. She wore a silver bejewelled column dress by Prada, paired with diamond drop earrings and a sleek updo.

