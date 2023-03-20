Katie Piper Foundation advises Coronation Street on acid attack storyline

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Katie Piper Foundation advises Coronation Street on acid attack storyline

By Press Association
March 20, 2023, 12:04 am
The moment Justin Rutherford returns to Weatherfield to attack Daisy Midgeley on her wedding day (Danielle Baguley/ITV)
The moment Justin Rutherford returns to Weatherfield to attack Daisy Midgeley on her wedding day (Danielle Baguley/ITV)

The Katie Piper Foundation has supported Coronation Street in understanding the “long-lasting impact” of an acid attack as the soap explores the issue in an upcoming storyline.

In a future episode, Daisy Midgeley, played by Charlotte Jordan, is getting ready for her wedding day at The Rovers Return when her stalker Justin Rutherford, played by Andrew Still, shows up in Weatherfield following his arrest.

Justin, holding a glass full of clear liquid, throws the acid on Daisy ahead of her wedding ceremony to Daniel Osbourne (Rob Mallard).

Sarah Green, chief executive of The Katie Piper Foundation, said the charity was happy to support the production team in understanding “both the initial and long-lasting impact of an acid attack”.

Virgin BAFTA TV Awards 2022 – London
TV presenter Katie Piper founded a charity named after her which is dedicated to helping victims of burns and other disfigurement injuries (Ian West/PA)

She added: “Coronation Street have shown determination in their research to portray the reality of such attacks and the long-lasting impact they have, not only on the individual, but also the family and the wider community.

“We hope that story line delivers much-needed awareness around the life of all survivors of burns – not just the initial impact but the proceeding hours, days, months and years of their lives.”

The charity, which helps victims of burns and other disfigurement injuries, was founded by TV presenter and former model Piper who suffered life-changing burns in an acid attack in March 2008 when she was 24.

The 39-year-old activist and former Loose Woman panellist presents Katie Piper’s Breakfast Show on Sundays on ITV1 and became an OBE for services to charity in the 2021 New Year Honours list.

Jordan, who is also known for Netflix series Free Rein, said she was surprised to see such a storyline on TV.

The 27-year-old actress added: “There is a fear lurking in the back of Daisy’s mind since Justin was released on bail. She has always been thinking ‘will Justin retaliate in some way?’

British Soap Awards 2022 – London
Charlotte Jordan is also known for Netflix series Free Rein (Suzan Moore/PA)

“Seeing him again after he has been warned multiple times by officials to stay away from her, she is certainly scared of how he is going to react.

“I don’t think Daisy really thought about how obsessed Justin was going to become.”

Coronation Street producer Iain MacLeod said the soap will also “explore the social fallout of having your appearance profoundly changed, both in terms of your own ability to process that and how the wider world reacts to you.

“The story will at times be heartbreaking but we felt it was an important one to tell.”

Acid Survivors Trust International (Asti) executive director Jaf Shah, whose charity also gave advice to the programme-makers, said they hope to raise awareness of their vision to “end attacks, thereby preventing further pain and suffering”.

Mr Shah, whose organisation has campaigned to change laws in Cambodia, UK, Pakistan and Bangladesh, added: “Our hope is that the airing of this storyline paves the way to increased understanding of the devastating and complex impact on the lives of survivors.”

– Coronation Street will air the storyline on Monday March 27 on ITV1 and ITVX.

