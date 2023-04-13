Eurovision champions to kick off celebrations in Liverpool

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Eurovision champions to kick off celebrations in Liverpool

By Press Association
Kalush Orchestra perform on stage at the MTV Europe Music Awards 2022 in Dusseldorf (Ian West/PA)
Kalush Orchestra perform on stage at the MTV Europe Music Awards 2022 in Dusseldorf (Ian West/PA)

The current Eurovision champions will kick off celebrations in Liverpool as the city prepares to host this year’s contest, it has been announced.

Kalush Orchestra, who won the 2022 competition on behalf of Ukraine, will headline the opening night of the Eurovision Village – which will be open for nine days in the run-up to the grand final on Saturday, May 13.

The UK came in second place to the Ukrainian entry last year, but was chosen to host this year’s competition as the country continues to face the Russian invasion.

Eurovision 2023
The Superlambanana sculpture outside the Avril Robarts Library of Liverpool John Moores University painted in the colours of the Ukrainian flag, ahead of the city hosting the Eurovision Song Contest on May 13 (Peter Byrne/PA)

On Thursday, plans for the official Eurovision Village, at Liverpool’s Pier Head, were announced, starting with a performance from the Kalush Orchestra on Friday, May 5.

The band’s lead singer Oleh Psiuk, said: “We have never been to Liverpool before and, you know, performing where the Beatles themselves started will be very inspiring.

“We believe that this year’s organisers of Eurovision 2023 will be able to best convey the Ukrainian atmosphere in the design of the show in Liverpool.”

Their performance will be followed by Welcome to Eurotopia – a collaboration between Liverpudlian and Ukrainian artists.

Fellow Eurovision winner Jamala, who represented Ukraine in 2016, will also perform in the village on Thursday, May 11, when she will be accompanied by the BBC Philharmonic for the world premiere of her album QIRIM, inspired by the folk songs of Crimea.

The village will include a Discover Ukraine area and have a range of European food and drink on offer.

On Saturday, May 6, it will screen the King’s Coronation, continuing celebrations with a range of Eurovision acts and The Royalty Ball.

Performances during the week of the contest will include English National Opera does Eurovision and The National Lottery presents United by Music, as well as music from Ukrainian artists.

As excitement builds, EuroEve will be held the night before the contest with performances from Sophie Ellis-Bextor and Charlotte Church’s Late Night Pop Dungeon.

Eurovision 2023
Performers dressed as jellyfish on roller skates skate around the Beatles statue at the launch of Eurovision EuroFestival at the British Music Experience in Liverpool (Peter Byrne/PA)

The Grand Final Party on the Pier Head, the only ticketed event for the Eurovision Village, will see Katrina, of Eurovision-winning Katrina and the Waves, and acts including pop group the Vengaboys take to the stage.

Their performances will come before what organisers promise will be the “biggest and best Eurovision viewing party on the planet”.

Director of Culture Liverpool, Claire McColgan said: “From talking to previous host cities we know the official Eurovision Village is a key part of the Eurovision experience and, as with our whole host city offer, we wanted Liverpool’s programme to go above and beyond what you would normally expect in a fan zone.

“Across nine days, there will a true celebration of music and unity, with household names, international acts and up-and-coming talent taking to the stage and performing – all against the stunning backdrop of our waterfront.

“Ukraine is of course the thread which runs through everything, and as well as acts on the stage it is really important for us to dedicate areas that are focused on all aspects of Ukrainian culture.

The first wave of tickets for the Grand Final Party on the Pier Head will go on sale on Friday.

