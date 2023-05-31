‘My wife is my therapist’ – Brooklyn Beckham on relationship with Nicola Peltz

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Brooklyn Beckham has said his wife Nicola Peltz is his “therapist” as he opened up about his feelings of “anxiety”.

The couple were interviewed by their friend and Only Murders In The Building actress Selena Gomez about being under the media microscope in a video released on Wednesday.

Peltz – who is the daughter of model Claudia and American billionaire businessman and investor Nelson Peltz – and Brooklyn – the son of ex-England footballer David Beckham and former Spice Girl Victoria – married in April last year.

Transformers: Age Of Extinction actress Peltz, 28, said: “I think we definitely both get anxiety… and I think that something I really struggle with is I just can’t help reading the comments sometimes on my Instagram or whatever it is.

“And I think if they comment on my appearance and stuff that doesn’t bother me, what really bothers me is that when they say something that’s so untruthful, and just a blatant lie and I want to respond and just say: ‘Like, that’s just not true’. And I wish they knew the truth.

“So I think that I struggle with that (and it) hurts my feelings, truthfully, but I try to ignore it but it’s just, it’s hard sometimes to ignore it, especially when you see it all the time. It’s just like always (there).”

Speaking in the clip on Wondermind’s YouTube channel, Beckham said: “I have the worst anxiety. I mean, like, literally, my wife is my therapist so like we’re always together.

“So whenever there’s something on my mind, it’s stressing me out and… we’re very good at communicating.

“So I think… people (are) always (going to) say rubbish and as long as you’re happy and your family’s good, then you just have to keep doing your thing.”

When asked by Gomez who he turns to for help from bad comments on social media, the 24-year-old model, photographer and cook on social media said: “I go straight to (Peltz).

“At first I try not to let it bother me but it does kind of bother me and I start to get stressed about it, then I go to her.”

He added that Peltz often goes to her mother as they “talk about everything together” and he finds cooking food “calms” him “down a bit”.

Peltz said she thinks therapy is “incredible” and it is “nice to be able to take a second for yourself” after “working hard”.

She told Lose You To Love Me singer Gomez: “I see you work so hard, and you’re never stopping, you go from your show and your movie to your singing and you’re working so hard.

“So that’s why when I see (you) take a break, like (that) genuinely… makes me also happy.”

Gomez responded, saying she feels “lucky” to have the couple in her life and be part of their “throuple”.

Peltz also said: “I think we speak the same like love language where it’s like… we never really go out in LA, we are with our six dogs now.

“We’re always working or with the dogs and like, when we’re always hanging out. It’s always like, sleeping over with (Gomez’s sister) Gracie and like Brooklyn’s cooking or watching a movie and that’s like the best moments.”