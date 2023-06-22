David Furnish: I do not agree or approve of JK Rowling’s views on trans rights

David Furnish has said he does not “agree or approve” of JK Rowling’s statements about transgender issues.

The Harry Potter author has previously been criticised for her views on gender identity, and has explained that she was partly motivated to speak out because of her experience of domestic abuse and sexual assault.

She has strongly denied accusations of transphobia.

Asked how he feels about Rowling’s comments, filmmaker Furnish, who is married to Sir Elton John, told Sky News’ Beth Rigby: “I like to see compassion and love for all and I have tremendous admiration for what JK has done with Harry Potter and how she has made so many children rediscover the joy of reading and brought families together in a way nobody has done in a very long time.

“I don’t like to see any single community singled out or stigmatised and I think when you have a platform like she has, if I was in her shoes I would direct it towards doing what I do best, which is bringing people together through my work, my art and my culture.”

He added: “I’ve only met her once, I’ve never had the conversation with her about it, she obviously feels quite strong about it.

“I don’t agree, I don’t approve, but that is not my decision to make.

“I live with someone who every day sees his role and his opportunity and his privilege as to bring people together through his work and through his art.

“Every time he goes on stage and performs he sees as an opportunity to bring people together, not pull them apart, and so I would choose to just stay with that.”

Stars of the Harry Potter franchise, Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint, have also spoken out publicly in opposition to her views on gender.

Rowling has previously tweeted she has received “so many death threats I could paper the house with them”.

In 2021 her address was posted online by campaigners who posed outside her home with “Trans liberation now” signs.

