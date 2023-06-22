David Furnish: I do not agree or approve of JK Rowling’s views on trans rights

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
David Furnish: I do not agree or approve of JK Rowling’s views on trans rights

By Press Association
David Furnish says he does not agree with JK Rowling’s views on transgender issues (Jeff Moore/PA)
David Furnish says he does not agree with JK Rowling’s views on transgender issues (Jeff Moore/PA)

David Furnish has said he does not “agree or approve” of JK Rowling’s statements about transgender issues.

The Harry Potter author has previously been criticised for her views on gender identity, and has explained that she was partly motivated to speak out because of her experience of domestic abuse and sexual assault.

She has strongly denied accusations of transphobia.

Asked how he feels about Rowling’s comments, filmmaker Furnish, who is married to Sir Elton John, told Sky News’ Beth Rigby: “I like to see compassion and love for all and I have tremendous admiration for what JK has done with Harry Potter and how she has made so many children rediscover the joy of reading and brought families together in a way nobody has done in a very long time.

“I don’t like to see any single community singled out or stigmatised and I think when you have a platform like she has, if I was in her shoes I would direct it towards doing what I do best, which is bringing people together through my work, my art and my culture.”

He added: “I’ve only met her once, I’ve never had the conversation with her about it, she obviously feels quite strong about it.

“I don’t agree, I don’t approve, but that is not my decision to make.

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore world premiere
JK Rowling (Ian West/PA)

“I live with someone who every day sees his role and his opportunity and his privilege as to bring people together through his work and through his art.

“Every time he goes on stage and performs he sees as an opportunity to bring people together, not pull them apart, and so I would choose to just stay with that.”

Stars of the Harry Potter franchise, Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint, have also spoken out publicly in opposition to her views on gender.

Rowling has previously tweeted she has received “so many death threats I could paper the house with them”.

In 2021 her address was posted online by campaigners who posed outside her home with “Trans liberation now” signs.

Watch the full interview on Beth Rigby Interviews… on Thursday at 9pm on Sky News.

